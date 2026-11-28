The trader recalls claims that XRP would never regain $1 after the SEC sued Ripple in 2020, only for the token to set a fresh price record.

Analyst CrediBULL Crypto used a post on X to go after the loudest XRP bears, arguing that many of those who wrote the token off in 2021 never researched it before it climbed roughly 36 times from its macro lows.

The trader’s advice to people holding the Ripple token is to do their own due diligence so that they don’t get pushed into selling near a bottom just because of a rough patch.

XRP Bears Are Ignoring the Bigger Picture

In the November 26 post, CrediBULL noted that when XRP was in the red regions of the chart, plenty of accounts on X were extremely bearish. And the mood only got worse after the SEC sued Ripple in 2020, stopping XRP from making a new all-time high at a time when Bitcoin and Ethereum had gone three times above their previous peaks.

In the market watcher’s telling, some users claimed the asset would never reach new highs, with others even insisting that it would never see $1.

A large number of these naysayers, CrediBULL wrote, judged the project by lower-timeframe price action and “had spent less than 5 minutes” to form their view, mostly because it matched popular sentiment at the time.

“Most, if not all of them, were basing this off the way that the chart looked in those moments,” the market watcher wrote.

However, in 2024, an aggressive expansion phase started for XRP, with the token hitting new all-time highs a few months in, going about 36 times higher than the macro low.

According to the trader, a lot of the noise around the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency, much like in the aforementioned period, is from people who love to bear-post for engagement, especially “if it allows them to dunk on larger accounts for some clout.”

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He pointed out that words like “trash” and “garbage” are easily tossed out by those with very little knowledge about the protocol or its fundamentals, since, with XRP down at the moment, there’s no way of disproving them.

The analyst claimed that such people “lose nothing” if holders, already in an emotional state, sell near the macro bottom out of the very same fear the posters have been instrumental in spreading.

“Your job is to think critically about things and do your own due diligence to better understand a potential investment so when tough times come you are not shaken out by some rando who knows nothing about the topic,” advised CrediBULL.

Where XRP Is Now

At the time of writing, XRP was still struggling to breach the $1 mark, after recently tumbling to a two-year low of $0.86. It was changing hands near $0.97 per CoinGecko data, having gained 3% in 24 hours and 2% in the last seven days.

But that’s where the green ends, with the Ripple token showing a loss of nearly 5% across two weeks and 26% in the past 30 days. It also sits some 55% lower than where it was one year ago, and is 73% away from its all-time high of $3.65 recorded on July 17, 2025.