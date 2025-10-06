Dark Mode
This Textbook Chart Pattern Could See ETH’s Price Blast to $12,000: Analyst

All eyes have been on Bitcoin following its weekend all-time high, but Ether is still poised for massive gains, according to analysts.
Martin Young
Last updated: Oct 6, 2025 @ 07:53 UTC

As Bitcoin reached a new peak price, driven by a flight to safe havens amid a US government shutdown and a rapidly devaluing dollar, Ether quietly recovered to within 7% of its previous peak.

ETH failed to break resistance at $4,600 and fell back to $4,500 at the time of writing, but it remains within a range-bound channel and is coiled and ready for a breakout, say analysts.

“Ethereum is going through this pattern like it’s straight out of a textbook,” crypto analyst ‘Moustache’ said on Sunday.

He referred to a year-and-a-half-long descending broadening wedge, which is a bullish pattern typically leading to a massive breakout. In this case, the target for ETH is $12,000, he said.

ETH Bulls Target Five Figures

If Ether prices double during the next three months, altcoins will skyrocket, he added.

Meanwhile, analyst ‘Mister Crypto’ said it was a “textbook bull flag setup” with a target of $6,800.

“ETH is probably one of the best trades out there,” said Web3 influencer ‘ZYN’, who added:

“Institutional adoption, staking approval coming, companies buying billions and yet it’s at 2021 ATH.”

Ether prices doubling from this level by the end of the fourth quarter “doesn’t seem unlikely to happen.”

‘Ash Crypto’ said forget about the Bitcoin and M2 money supply correlation. “If ETH catches up with the global M2 supply, it will trade above $15,000 this cycle.”

On Monday morning, ‘Galaxy BTC’ wrote, “The Ethereum bull run will probably continue into 2026.”

An even longer-term chart showed that “we’ve successfully retested the ‘V-bottom’ structure and the big triangle from 2021,” and there will be a lot of volatility, but by the looks, we’re about to go for 5-digit ETH.”

Bitcoin Maxis Throwing Rocks

Regardless of all the bullish sentiment, Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow couldn’t resist taking another swipe at Ethereum this weekend.

“The only thing keeping ETH at these levels is the Korean retail investor,” he said, claiming that “ETH influencers have been flying to South Korea just to market to retail.”

However, there was no evidence to back up this claim, which appeared to be more tribalism from Bitcoin maxis following a post from Andrew Kang claiming that Tom Lee’s ETH thesis was “retarded.”

Lee took the tribal attack in his stride, labeling himself “ETHtarded.”

Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) Price
Martin Young
Martin has been writing on cybersecurity and infotech for over two decades. He has previous trading experience and has been covering developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry since 2017.