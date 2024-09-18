TL;DR

NEIRO saw an impressive daily price surge of 110%, pushing its market cap to over $350 million.

The meme coin has gained popularity as “the heir of DOGE,” and is now supposedly fully community-owned after being initially linked to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Going Vertical

The cryptocurrency market is slightly in the green today (September 18), with numerous assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB) charting mild gains. Some of the leading meme coins, including Dogecoin (DOGE), dogwifhat (WIF), and Floki Inu (FLOKI), have witnessed similar rises, but there is one that has stolen the show.

Its name is Neiro (NEIRO), and its daily price increase stands at a whopping 110%. Currently, it trades at approximately $0.0008397 (per CoinGecko’s data), representing a staggering jump of over 1,900% on a weekly scale. The token’s market capitalization exceeded $350 million, making it the 13th-largest in its realm.

NEIRO’s impressive pump was mainly fueled by Binance, which listed the NEIRO/USDT trading pair earlier this month. The exchange also enabled services with Turbo (TURBO) and Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE). Their prices have spiked in the past few days, albeit not as substantially as NEIRO.

Another crypto platform that recently introduced support for the asset is LBank. It opened deposits on September 18, whereas withdrawals will become available the following day.

NEIRO’s progress caught the eye of multiple industry participants, some of which envisioned further price growth. The X user TraderSZ predicted that its market cap could soar to $500 million soon, while Whale Satoshi wondered whether Coinbase could become the next major crypto exchange to list the meme coin.

More About NEIRO

The meme coin, built on the Ethereum blockchain, saw the light of day at the beginning of August. According to the team behind the project, NEIRO is “the heir of DOGE” and is adopted by “the same caring hands that cared” for the leading meme.

“Neiro is like the little sister to Doge and the heir to her legacy. Adopted by the same woman that once owned Kabosu (the dog behind the Doge meme), Neiro carries forward the true spirit of meme coins and internet culture,” information on the official website reads.

An interesting fact about the project is that initially, the biggest asset holder was Vitalik Buterin (the co-founder of Ethereum). Later on, the 30-year-old computer programmer sold his stash (equaling around $130,000 at the time). The team claims that currently, NEIRO is entirely controlled and managed by the community:

“Originally abandoned by her owner and sent to a stray dog shelter for adoption, Neiro’s journey is not unlike our own: after being rugged by the original dev, we decided to take over the project. Neiro is now 100% community-owned and managed.”