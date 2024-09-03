TL;DR

A blockchain-based game within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, is now available on iOS, allowing players to use their Shiboshi NFTs in missions and battles.

Recently, the SHIB team upgraded another game within the ecosystem called Shiba Eternity.

iPhone Users Get Ready

According to an announcement by PlayWithShib, Agent Shiboshi (a game developed as part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem) is now available on iOS. The development follows “an amazing response” from Android users.

Agent Shiboshi is a blockchain-based game that allows players to use their Shiboshi NFTs, where each digital collectible represents a specific character or “agent.” The game incorporates missions and battles and has the elements of strategy and adventure.

For their part, Shiboshi NFTs are a collection of 10,000 art-style non-fungible tokens representing the Shiba Inu dog in various appearances and wearing different accessories. The digital art features a burn mechanism where owners can change the names of their NFTs for a fee paid in SHIB. A portion of those tokens is then permanently removed from circulation.

Shiba Inu and its layer-2 blockchain solution – Shibarium – have also adopted a burning program. The meme coin project relies heavily on voluntary initiatives where enthusiastic members of the SHIB community send tokens to a null address.

The burning mechanism integrated into the L2 scaling solution is directly tied to its blockchain operations. Each time a transaction occurs on the network, a fraction of the fees paid in Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is utilized to purchase SHIB tokens from the open market. Subsequently, that stash is removed from circulation.

Not the Only SHIB Game

Agent Shiboshi is one of the two major Shiba Inu-based games, with the other being Shiba Eternity. The latter enables players to trade, collect, and battle with cards that feature various characters, themes, and items inspired by the meme coin.

Not long ago, Shibarium’s Marketing Strategist, who uses the X nickname LUCIE, revealed that the “closed beta for Shiba Eternity is live.” They claimed this is not “just the old game with a few updates” but rather a complete shift to Web3 with vital upgrades.

Some of the key features after the improvement include a new ranking mode, elite tournaments, improved user experience, and enhanced rewards.