Doginme (DOGINME), a meme coin built on Base, has seen its price skyrocket 162% after Coinbase added it to its roadmap.

The token’s 24-hour trading volume also jumped 246% following the disclosure.

DOGINME’s Meteoric Rise

On March 14, Coinbase announced the inclusion of DOGINME to its roadmap, sparking an immediate response from the market. The meme coin, inspired by a viral comment made by Farcaster founder Dan Romero, went from $0.000343 to $0.000923, per data from CoinGecko.

After about 3 hours of trading and some minor fluctuations, it finally hit an intraday high of $0.001064, marking a 162% increase in the period.

At the time of writing, the coin was changing hands at around the $0.000773 level. While this is more than 55% below its all-time high price of $0.001779 reached almost a year ago, it is still a nearly 73% improvement on its value from 24 hours ago.

Over the past week, the token surged 297%, vastly outperforming the broader crypto market as well as other meme coins, which, on average, lost about 13% of their value. Additionally, its rapid rise has made it the top gainer among Base meme coins, with its market cap now exceeding $53 million.

However, not everyone welcomed the news of DOGINME’s addition to the Coinbase roadmap. Several members of the crypto community took to X to express their frustration over the exchange’s choice. Leonidas, a well-known Bitcoin NFT advocate, questioned how a “random $25 million dog coin with no community and an insider-controlled supply” secured a spot while the number one BTC meme token, DOG, valued at $180 million, remained overlooked.

A user going by the handle @grabachaire was less diplomatic, demanding Coinbase focus on “something worthwhile” instead of what they called “garbage.” Another user, Zooly, took it a step further, expressing their disdain for the DOGINME upgrade by suggesting those responsible for listings should be “arrested.”

FLOKI Fights Back Against Delisting Rumors

Meanwhile, amid the frenzy, another popular meme coin Floki Inu (FLOKI), faced its own drama. Earlier, rumors had spread that the token had been delisted by Coinbase, forcing its team to clarify the situation.

In a post on the project’s official X account, the team insisted that Coinbase wasn’t delisting the asset but was rather halting its trading in New York due to regulatory constraints. The action is set to affect 2-5% of FLOKI’s trading volume, an amount the team considers negligible given its global market activity.

“Even if Floki were actually delisted from Coinbase, which isn’t the case here, the volume loss would still be a drop in the bucket compared to Floki’s overall trading volumes,” they stated.

The token was added to Coinbase in November 2024, with the announcement, viewed by at least 2 million X users, pushing its price to $0.000262.