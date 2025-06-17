TL;DR

What a Pump

The lesser-known meme coin aura (AURA) defied the negative trend in the sector in the past week, recording a staggering 13,000% increase within that timeframe. Just a few days ago, it reached a new all-time high of almost $0.24, whereas its current valuation stands at around $0.13 (according to CoinGecko’s data). At one point, AURA’s market cap surged past $220 million, but as of this writing, it is roughly $130 million.



Some of the factors that may have contributed to the token’s impressive resurgence include community excitement, high-volume social-driven speculation, and listings on popular exchanges.

The Singapore-based Bitrue, which claims to have over 10 million users, listed AURA on June 11. On the same day, MEXC Global introduced the AURA/SOL trading pair to its clients.

Gate.io followed suit on June 16, with its on-chain trading gateway Gate Alpha listing AURA/SOL. To celebrate the move, the entity unveiled a special promotion that will last until June 19, during which users who trade the meme coin and whose cumulative trading volume is above 100 USDT can receive 52 AURA.

“During the event, Gate Pilot users complete their first trade on Gate Alpha (any token) with a minimum amount of 20 USDT to receive 26 AURA. Only 1000 spots are available – first come, first served,” the promotion reads.

AURA is a Solana-based meme coin that saw the light of day in June last year. Despite its latest rally, the token has been the subject of criticism, with some claiming it lacks a use case beyond the social media hype. Having that said, investors should remain vigilant about possible “pump and dump” schemes and sudden price declines.

How About Further Gains?

Despite the risks involved, some industry participants remain in the bullish corner, envisioning that AURA’s bull run is far from over. The X user Fuel assumed that the asset’s market cap might explode to $1 billion. Currently, there are only seven meme coins whose capitalization exceeds that level.

The next $1B memecoin is called $aura Fuel zee bags⛽️ pic.twitter.com/ugm0nCxdaR — Fuel (@fuelkek) June 16, 2025