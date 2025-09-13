TL;DR

Ripple’s native token appears to be exiting its consolidation phase, having broken out of the $3 and $3.05 key resistance levels following a 10% weekly surge.

Ali Martinez, a popular crypto analyst with over 150,000 followers on X, believes the asset is heading toward its July 2025 all-time high of $3.60 next.

Martinez previously highlighted the significance of the $3.05 resistance, indicating that if the sellers defend that level, the asset could plunge toward $2.80 once again, as it did on several occasions since early August.

However, a break above it could result in a surge to $3.60, which is very close to the $3.65 ATH marked in mid-July.

XRP has jumped by over 10% in the past week. It soared past the aforementioned resistance and now sits above $3.10. Interestingly, this price growth came despite certain whales offloading over $120 million worth of XRP in just 24 hours.

According to Martinez, this opens the door for another run toward the record price level. CRYPTOWZRD also weighed in on the matter, noting that XRP closed “slightly bullish” against the dollar.

However, the analyst was a lot more bullish on XRP’s movements against BTC, noting that XRP/BTC’s daily symmetrical triangle breakout is “more significant.”

XRP Daily Technical Outlook:$XRP closed slightly bullish. However, XRPBTC’s Daily symmetrical triangle breakout is more significant. I will be tracking the intraday chart to get the next scalp as our current position is secured pic.twitter.com/1OHxh9LFtG — CRYPTOWZRD (@cryptoWZRD_) September 13, 2025

Given the current price tag, XRP has reclaimed the third spot in terms of market cap size from Tether’s USDT, as its own has grown to $185 billion. The daily trading volume sits at $5.5 billion, though, which is substantially lower than ETH’s ($39 billion) and even SOL’s ($12 billion).