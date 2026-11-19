Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has called for digital assets to adopt some of the long-term investment habits of the housing sector.

According to him, crypto platforms have made it much easier to trade than hold, and the question now is whether an asset class built around liquidity can develop a culture that rewards patience.

Buterin Wants Digital Assets to Borrow Housing’s Restraint

Buterin was responding to a Pew report about the housing situation in Raleigh, North Carolina, shared by the chief economist at the Center for Independent Studies, Peter Tulip. The report found that looser zoning rules had helped to bring down inflation-adjusted rents by 15% in the last three years, with low-income renters benefiting the most.

According to Buterin, when younger people put money into stocks and digital assets instead of into houses, it comes with one upside:

“It reduces perverse incentives that drive people to push to keep housing expensive, instead of rejoicing when prices drop as we do for all other life necessities.”

In his opinion, housing has an advantage as an investment, in that it is encouraged by both policy and mainstream culture as a “safe non-crazy thing that you can’t easily liquidate.”

However, newer platforms have been encouraging the complete opposite, which, as the Ethereum co-founder put, has led to “more irresponsible behavior.”

“We need the equivalent of those good properties that housing investment has, for modern digital assets,” he wrote.

He didn’t propose any specific product or rule that could help crypto achieve the above; instead, he framed the challenge as one of investment culture, with the crypto industry needing to find ways to encourage people to hold their assets for longer periods without copying the sort of incentives that kept housing prices high.

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ETH’s Store-of-Value Case Facing a Market Test

Buterin’s post has come about a week after he argued that ETH should be judged as a store of value and not for the transaction fees the network burns.

However, the token is currently facing a difficult stretch, with data from CoinGecko at the time of writing showing it down more than 12% across the last 7 days and 21% lower than where it was two weeks ago. It’s the same across longer timeframes, including a 25% plunge on the 30-day chart that has helped push ETH 40% down year-on-year.

The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency recently fell to around $1,700, its lowest level since July, amid selling by the Ethereum Foundation of 10,000 ETH for more than $19 million. Also, the token’s case hasn’t been helped by seven straight weeks of outflows for spot Ethereum ETFs, with this week already more than $45 million in the red.