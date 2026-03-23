This Is Why Bitcoin Is a Better Risk Barometer Than Private Equity

Analyst Jamie Coutts has said that Bitcoin’s transparent ledger and real-time pricing could expose weaknesses in private equity markets.

The comments, made on the back of a broader market stress and falling crypto prices, have raised questions on how risk is measured across asset classes.

Linking BTC’s Structure to the Opacity of Private Equity

In a series of posts on X, Coutts argued that for years, private equity masked volatility by avoiding mark-to-market pricing, a practice he described as “volatility laundering.” He also warned that losses in such portfolios may not become visible until conditions get worse.

“No mark-to-market doesn’t mean no losses,” Coutts cautioned. “It means no discovery until it’s too late. And it’s getting late.”

The analyst mentioned several signs of strain on traditional markets, including a rise in the MOVE index, pressure on the U.S. dollar index, which is getting near the 100.50 level, and tightening credit conditions in sectors linked to private equity and AI.

He also said there were bearish technical signals in equity markets, such as RSI divergences, where prices were climbing even as momentum grew weak.

It’s against this background that Coutts suggested that Bitcoin’s recent resilience has been structural rather than driven by strong demand, citing a market reset in February when excess leverage was cleared alongside derivatives activity that reduced volatility through 2025.

“Bitcoin grows in stature as the facade of the fiat fractional-reserve credit system limps from one crisis to the next,” wrote the market watcher.

Still, he warned that if risk assets fall by 10% to 15%, BTC could go back to its February lows, with a potential bottom forming later in the second or third quarter of 2026.

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The crypto researcher also noted that although Bitcoin ETF inflows picked up in March, they may already be slowing down. Per data from SoSoValue, since March 18, daily net inflows for spot BTC ETFs have been negative, coming after seven straight days of inflows that amounted to just over $1.1 billion.

Fragile Sentiment Across Crypto

Recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, where he threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power infrastructure, pushed BTC below $68,000 for the first time since March 9.

However, the asset has since recovered and was trading above $71,000 at the time of writing, following the latest controversial developments. The current price represents a nearly 17% dip year-on-year and an almost 7% drop across 7 days, but is still a 3% uptick over two weeks.

Market sentiment is rather weak, with the Fear and Greed Index currently at 8, signaling “extreme fear” despite Bitcoin trading over 15% above its February lows near $60,000.

But according to Coutts, BTC differs from private equity in this environment. While private markets rely on periodic valuations, the king cryptocurrency trades continuously with transactions that are publicly visible.

He suggested that if traditional portfolios were forced to reprice, assets like Bitcoin that have transparent pricing may react faster, and when liquidity support returns, BTC will likely respond early, reflecting its greater sensitivity to changes in financial conditions.