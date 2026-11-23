Hayes' warning comes as Asian governments intervene in equity markets, but early rebounds in Taiwan and South Korea complicate the picture.

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of the now-defunct BitMEX exchange, has warned that Bitcoin could go back to $55,000 if weakness in Asian equity markets continues.

This follows a volatile weekend that saw the OG cryptocurrency briefly hit its lowest price since September 2024.

Hayes Sees Another $55K Test as Asian Markets Struggle

“Q’s are rolling over in Asia morning session, let’s run it back turbo and retest $55k on $BTC,” Hayes posted on X on November 23.

Before the markets opened, the Korean government, alongside its Chinese and Taiwanese counterparts, put in place several intervention measures to counter the heavy losses seen last week in chip and AI-linked stocks.

These included South Korea triggering the stock stabilization fund for the first time in 18 years, Taiwan issuing a short-selling ban from November 23, and China instituting margin cut requirements from 100% to 80%, which it expects to free up at least ¥400 billion of potential buying power.

After the ban on short sales kicked off, there were signs of a recovery, with Taiwan’s TAIEX jumping nearly 3%, although Korea’s KOSPI first dropped 5% before an emergency pause helped trim that to about 3.58% at the time of writing.

“Kospi down 5% and TWSE is barely up even after the “National team” activated a short sell ban and will pump money to buy equities,” Hayes wrote in another post. “Not a great start to the week.”

Recall that BTC fell to about $55,000 on Saturday before clawing its way back to $60,000 within hours. That rebound liquidated approximately $230 million in short positions in just four hours.

The asset started the new week trading above $61,000, which, while representing a nearly 5% increase in 24 hours, was still about 6% lower than where it was 7 days ago and over 18% from 2 weeks ago. It was the same across other timeframes, with the primary cryptocurrency showing a 24% dip in the last 30 days per Coingecko data and a 29% plunge year-on-year.

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Analysts Split on Whether $55K Holds

Hayes’ take wasn’t even the most bearish. Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone takes the crown for that, once again repeating in a post on X on Sunday a position he has maintained for a while now: that BTC could drop to as low as $10,000, with altcoins like DOGE becoming completely worthless.

“Bitcoin and cryptos are melting ice cubes that led the way up. Now it’s down,” he explained. “Deep low-price-cure nadirs may [be] required, and that will probably entail most tokens like Dogecoin, which track nothing, reaching roughly zero.”

However, other market watchers like Doctor Profit think Bitcoin’s bottom could potentially be anywhere between $53,000 and $62,000. Another analyst, Mr. Wall Street, called $55,000 the lowest level possible under a bullish structure. According to him, if the asset breaks below that price, it could open the door to the lower $40,000s, although he feels the likelihood of that happening is quite slim.