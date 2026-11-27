Arthur Hayes has warned that the crypto weekend could turn volatile unless Federal Reserve rhetoric turns dovish before its pre-meeting blackout starts at the end of Friday, US time.

Meanwhile, another analyst, Daan Crypto Trades, is much more optimistic, saying that BTC still has room to go up if nearby support holds.

Hayes Warns of Weekend Selling Before Fed Blackout

During the blackout, or quiet period, Fed officials tend to stop commenting on policy ahead of an FOMC rate meeting, and without a dovish pivot, a turn in tone toward easier money, this weekend “could get spicy,” according to Hayes. He believes that assets that are quick to sell, such as crypto, which, unlike stocks, trades all weekend, could then be dumped ahead of the market opening on Monday.

“To go to heaven, you gotta go to hell. Be safe out there degens,” Hayes wrote on X.

At its late October meeting, the Fed held rates steady after an increase in September, and Chairman Kevin Warsh didn’t rule out another in December. Before the decision was announced, BTC gained as much as $2,000 on its price to go above $81,000, with several altcoins also turning green.

However, soon after Warsh’s speech, the flagship cryptocurrency slumped to $79,600. In the days that followed, it struggled to break $80,000 and only managed to do so on November 4, before a steady decline took it to $55,000 about three weeks later.

Meanwhile, on-chain detective ZachXBT recently accused Hayes of making market calls in order to sell to followers who trade on them. But the investor rejected the premise, saying that he’s not a financial advisor and only manages his own money. He said that he only posts market views such as today’s as a way of publicly testing his conviction, since criticism forces him to define what would prove a trade wrong and when he should exit.

“If you blindly follow what I or anyone else on the internet says about investing, then you deserve to lose all your money because you’ve not done any work,” the BitMEX co-founder stated.

What Others Expect of Bitcoin

At the time of writing, bitcoin was trading below $60,000 after dropping below that coveted level earlier today. This is below the $61,000 to $61,400 band that Daan Crypto Trades wants bulls, or buyers, to defend in the near term.

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In a post on X earlier today, the trader noted that there had been a strong recovery above $61,400, where price had broken down about a week ago.

Per his analysis, that zone has rejected prices repeatedly, and it also launched the quick jump that came when the Nvidia board reinstated Jensen Huang to his position as CEO shortly after he’d resigned following revelations that he had affairs with different women, including people who reported to him at work, as well as an alleged Chinese spy. However, that “Jensen candle,” as Daan Crypto called it, was later fully erased.

Holding above that zone gives BTC a good chance of climbing back to $64,000 or even higher, in the trader’s view.