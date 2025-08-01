XRP is up 400% over the past year, being one of the most impressive large-cap cryptocurrencies by this particular metric. The growth has been spurred by an influx of factors, including strategic moves by Ripple, the relatively positive roundup of the lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and more.

Now, Coinbase released its Q2 report, according to which XRP has been a stellar performer in terms of overall trading volume as well.

Ripple is a US-based multi-billion dollar company and the cryptocurrency that it launched – XRP – is undoubtedly one of the most popular in the country.

This is further evidenced by the recnently released report for the second quarter of 2025 by Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US.

According to the document, XRP trading accounted for more of Coinbase’s trading revenue this year than ETH trading. The margin is slim – just 1%, but the fact that there is such a considerable interest in trading XRP showcases its position as one of the more dominant altcoins in the United States.

This, coupled with its increase in price over the past months is surely a bullish indicator, suggesting a revival following years of suppressed price action largely because of the looming case between the SEC and Ripple Labs.

Wow, XRP trading accounted for more of Coinbase's trading revenue this year than ETH trading. Last year XRP wasn't even broken out. — Ryan Rasmussen (@RasterlyRock) July 31, 2025