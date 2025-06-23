Strong bullish sentiment for silver. This is how Robert Kiyosaki feels for the precious metal as of June 2025.

In his most recent post from today on social media platform X, the famous author has touted silver as “the best investment today, June 2025”.

He’s currently waiting for gold and Bitcoin (BTC) to drop further before he can add more positions, but why the sudden shift to silver?

The investor, who predicted the financial crash in 2008, believes that this is a prime time for accumulating silver.

Part of his reasoning stems from the fact that gold and Bitcoin are near their all-time high levels, as of the moment of writing.

He’s boldly stated that silver is currently a “bargain” at these prices, and his predictions are that it could 2X, or even 3X this year.

He has steadily been warning his followers of the next financial crash, which he thinks will be throughout the summer.

FYI: Silver is the best investment today….june 2025. Gold and Bitcoin are high and I am waiting for gold and Bitcoin to crash before I add to my position. That’s what I think. Do your own research. Take care. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 23, 2025

What is The Outlook For Bitcoin (BTC)?

He’s not shying away from the king crypto, as his predictions call for Bitcoin to reach $1M per coin, and he is not the only one who has made such high calls.

Kiyosaki focuses more on the quantity of Bitcoin he has, and the number of ounces in gold/silver, as he has commented on a recent post of his.

He has been accumulating since the price was $6000, and he “wishes that he bought more”.

Kiyosaki has always been a Bitcoin bull, as he frequently discusses it across all of his social channels aimed financial literacy.

He, like many others is with the strong belief that BTC will be a hedge against inflation and a wealth-building tool.