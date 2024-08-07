As Wall Streeters feverishly dumped Apple and Nvidia shares, Buterin’s version of panic was dumping some new meme token named Neiro that devs recently airdropped to the Ethereum founder.

Vitalik Buterin Sells Meme Coin, Token Pumps

With a $223 million market cap Tuesday, Neiro Ethereum already has a coin page on Forbes Digital Assets. The tradfi business news outlet describes the coin thusly:

The sister of the OG $DOGE, Kabosu, here to make history on the Ethereum chain! Neiro is a decentralized meme token on the ETH blockchain.”

To promote the new doge-themed Ethereum meme currency, developers airdropped the platform’s founder 17.145 billion Neiro, like Shiba Inu’s devs did back in 2021. That constituted 4% of the token’s supply and traded at the time for around $130,000.

“We are the people’s $Neiro, on the people’s chain, Ethereum” read a post from the team on X Saturday. “And a little fun fact: Vitalik Buterin is currently our largest holder. (4% of supply, ~$130k value as of the time of this post).”

We are the people’s $Neiro, on the people’s chain, @ethereum. And a little fun fact: @VitalikButerin is currently our largest holder. (4% of supply, ~$130k value as of the time of this post) — Neiro on Ethereum (CTO) (@neiroethcto) August 3, 2024

Buterin went ahead and sold all the tokens (what meme coin is he buying instead?), but the snub didn’t hurt Neiro at all. In fact, it may have helped it. The dog-themed meme coin turned around and pumped 10% in under 24-hours.

Neiro Team Asks Ethereum Founder To Support Dog Shelter

The Neiro team was obviously not asleep at the wheel.

Within moments of Buterin’s sale, Neiro’s X page posted an open letter to the Ethereum founder requesting he donate some of the proceeds of the sale to a stray dog shelter.

“Our humble ask is that you donate part of the proceeds to a stray dog shelter,” the team wrote.

They probably weren’t referring to Bonk.

Hey @VitalikButerin, we see that you sold your $Neiro bag. Our humble ask is that you donate part of the proceeds to a stray dog shelter. And thank you for building our playground! — Neiro on Ethereum (CTO) (@neiroethcto) August 5, 2024