The Ethereum Foundation holds $970.2 million in its treasury, according to the newly released report. This includes $788.7 million in crypto and $181.5 million in non-digital asset investments.

A major 99.45% of the foundation’s crypto holdings are in ETH, which represents 0.26% of the total ether supply as of that date. By prioritizing ETH for the majority of its treasury, the Ethereum Foundation said that it reaffirms its long-term commitment to the second-largest blockchain’s potential.

Ethereum Ecosystem Secures $22.2B in Total Treasuries

The primary purpose of the Ethereum Foundation’s treasury is to fund important public goods for Ethereum’s ecosystem for the long haul. To accomplish this, the non-profit organization maintains a treasury management strategy that safeguards its resources, even in the face of prolonged market slumps.

This includes periodically liquidating ETH to create financial reserves and boosting fiat savings during bull markets to support expenditures in bear markets, according to its latest report.

The Ethereum ecosystem is supported by $22.2 billion secured in treasuries belonging to foundations, organizations, and DAOs in 2024. While the Ethereum Foundation manages 4.4% at $970 million, Optimism leads the ecosystem with 15.8% at $3.5 billion, while Uniswap follows with 14% at $3.1 billion.

Mantle controls 11.3% at $2.5 billion, and Arbitrum holds 8.6% at $1.9 billion of the total treasury. Gnosis maintains 8.1% at $1.8 billion, followed by ENS with 5.4% at $1.2 billion.

Other notable holders include The Graph, Safe, Sky, SuperVerse, Lido, etc. Meanwhile, smaller treasuries include Aave, dYdX, Research Hub, and Stargate Finance among others.

The Ethereum Foundation notes,

“Over the last few years, the Ethereum ecosystem has grown. There are now many organizations and institutions that contribute to Ethereum and push its boundaries forward, including companies, non-profits, DAOs, L2 organizations, and more. Our ecosystem has never been stronger.”

EF Leads Ecosystem Funding with Over $240M

In terms of distribution of funding, the Ethereum ecosystem recorded a total deployment of $457 million during 2022-2023, with the Ethereum Foundation alone contributing 48.3% or $240.3 million. The second-largest came from Sky (previously known as MakerDAO) whose contribution stood at 15.3% with $76 million, followed by Optimism at 10.4% or $51.8 million.

Key contributors include Gitcoin with 4.2% or $20.8 million, Decentraland with 2.8% or $13.9 million, and Aragon with 2.4% or $11.8 million. The ecosystem also attracted smaller but significant contributions from several entities.

Prominent DEX Uniswap, for one, poured $10.7 million, while Starknet, MetaMask, and Protocol Guild injected $9.1 million, $4.8 million, and $4.8 million, respectively. The remaining 10.7%, or $53.1 million, was contributed by other organizations in the ecosystem.