This Hasn’t Happened to the Ripple (XRP) Price in More Than a Year

On November 14, XRP recorded its largest daily liquidation imbalance since October 2025 as the token dropped below $1.

Approximately $44 million more in long positions were liquidated than shorts across Binance, Bybit, and OKX.

XRP Long Liquidations Reach $44M Across Three Exchanges

Data shared by CryptoQuant analyst Amr Taha showed that Binance was the scene of the largest liquidation delta, with $21 million washed away. Bybit traders were hit for $12 million, while their counterparts on OKX got liquidated for about $11 million.

“The simultaneous spikes across all three exchanges indicate that the liquidation pressure was widespread rather than isolated to a single trading platform,” Taha explained.

According to him, such sharp liquidations could hasten deleveraging in XRP’s derivatives market because if traders were to face additional forced closures, then they may decide to cut back their leverage or completely leave their existing positions on their own. If that happens, then it could potentially further bring down speculative activity.

And that process seems to be underway already, as, per additional analysis from Arab Chain, the estimated leverage ratio on Binance has dropped to its lowest level since November 2024 at about 0.13. Furthermore, open interest in Binance XRP futures also fell to around $325 million after going as high as $1.5 billion earlier in the year.

“The simultaneous decline in both the estimated leverage ratio and open interest points to a cooling of speculative activity in the XRP derivatives market,” wrote Arab Chain.

The market watchers also suggested that the trend was a sign that traders are changing their behavior, becoming more cautious about opening new positions, be they longs or shorts. Also, they believe that the dip in open interest to where it currently is means that capital investors may have withdrawn from the derivatives market capital that they had earlier earmarked to open positions.

“This may help reduce volatility associated with forced liquidations, particularly those involving highly leveraged positions,” the analysts concluded.

XRP’s Long-Term Support Faces a Test

At the time of writing, XRP was changing hands near $0.96 after dipping by almost 2% in 24 hours and nearly 14% across the last week. It’s even deeper in the red over longer periods, including being 26% lower than where it was 30 days ago and collapsing 57% in the past 12 months.

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But analyst ChartNerd doesn’t think this weakness is enough to abandon XRP’s longer-term prospects. According to him, the correction could push the Ripple token closer to a potential accumulation zone. He identified $0.90 to $0.70 as an area of interest and argued that if XRP defended that zone successfully, then it could be a foundation for another recovery.

Institutional demand has also not protected XRP from the broader downturn, with spot XRP ETFs, despite accumulating nearly $1.8 billion in net inflows since they launched a year ago, seeing a rather muted run in November. So far, data from SoSoValue shows that monthly total flows are in the red, bleeding about $19.6 million after 6 trading days with zero activity, and the rest seeing outflows ranging from about $496,000 to $10.42 million.