The price of one frog-themed cryptocurrency rose 130% in the past month, hitting an all-time high of $0.09 and a market capitalization of $900 million.

Analysts predict further gains and a potential market cap surge towards the $1.5 billion mark.

The Next Crypto Sensation?

The ever-evolving meme coin sector spews new tokens quite frequently, with some capturing the attention of industry participants and turning into major trends in a short period of time. One such asset that saw the light of day earlier this year and managed to attract the masses is Brett (BRETT).

The price of the frog-themed meme coin reached an all-time high of over $0.09 today (May 29) after experiencing a whopping 130% surge on a monthly scale.

BRETT’s market capitalization eyes the $1 billion mark, currently standing at around $900 million (per CoinGecko’s data). Thus, it emerged as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in its realm.

The asset’s impressive rally could have been fueled by support from leading exchanges that introduced trading services with it. Some examples are Bitget, BitMart, Gate.io, and more.

In addition, crypto X is rammed with analysts who believe BRETT’s bull run is still at its starting point. Andrew Crypto praised the new ATH of the token, predicting that its market capitalization could rise to the staggering $1.5 billion should the valuation hold at its current level of approximately $0.09.

The X user with over 700,000 followers – Crypto Rover – revealed he has exposure to BRETT, saying its price pump has resulted in substantial profits for them (at least on paper).

PEPE’s Success

Despite its rapid price advancement, BRETT is still trailing behind the leading frog-themed meme coin – Pepe (PEPE). Earlier this week, the latter tapped a new price peak, with its market capitalization spiking above $7 billion. Thus, it briefly surpassed leading altcoins such as Polygon (MATIC) and Litecoin (LTC).

However, PEPE could not maintain its momentum. Its value dipped by 8% in the past 24 hours, while its market cap is currently hovering around the $6.3 billion mark.

As of now, approximately 94% of all PEPE holders are sitting on paper profits. The figure jumped above 96% on May 27, when the ATH occurred.

The asset’s latest rise allowed savvy traders to make substantial profits. One such investor, who entered the ecosystem in December 2023, recently cashed out almost $2.5 million. Nonetheless, dealing with PEPE and meme coins in general remains quite risky due to the asset class’ infamous volatility, which could lead to devastating losses.

If you are about to hop on the bandwagon, please check our dedicated video below to protect yourself from some common mistakes: