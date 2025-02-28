TL;DR

Ronaldinho alerted the crypto community about fake meme coins using his name, denying any official token launch.

The football icon’s past alleged involvement in the “18kRonaldinho” crypto scam, which supposedly defrauded investors of over $60 million, adds skepticism to his latest announcement.

‘Keep an Eye for Fake Meme Coins’

The meme coin sector has been one of the highlights of the last bull cycle in the cryptocurrency market. Contrary to their potential to chart impressive gains in a short period of time, though, these assets remain quite dangerous due to their dubious use cases and enhanced volatility.

Interestingly, the latest warning on the matter came from the Brazilian football icon Ronaldo de Assis Moreira (better known as Ronaldinho). He used his official X account to alert people about fake meme coins with his name.

The Ballon d’Or winner for 2005 claimed that he hasn’t launched any official tokens. At the same time, though, he hyped the community with incoming “big news:”

“For the entire crypto community: stay tuned because very soon we will have big news here!”

His disclosure triggered mixed reactions from some well-known names in the industry. The popular analyst Michael van de Poppe suggested that the “big news” could be that Ronalndinho had purchased Bitcoin (BTC) instead of introducing his own meme coin.

Others assumed that the former football player would launch a disputable, extremely centralized project that would eventually scam millions of people.

The crypto community has witnessed the birth of countless celebrity-endorsed meme coins in the past several months, many of which have disappointed investors sooner or later. Some examples include Official Trump (TRUMP), Daddy Tate (DADDY), Mother Iggy (MOTHER), and others.

Ronaldinho’s Previous Crypto Affairs

The Brazilian is not a newbie in the cryptocurrency industry, jumping on the bandwagon approximately three years ago. Back then, he shook hands with Graph Blockchain’s subsidiary, New World Inc., to become an ambassador of the organization and introduce NFT experiences to his numerous fans.

A year later, the Brazilian authorities launched an investigation against Ronaldinho for his alleged involvement in a crypto scam called “18kRonaldinho” that pocketed over $60 million from victims.

The football legend denied any partnership with the entity, claiming his image was used without authorization. He maintained that he was also a victim of the scheme.