The broader crypto market is facing a downturn, but some projects are still recording significant network activity.

One such asset is Ondo (ONDO), the native token of the Ondo ecosystem. It is a decentralized finance (DeFi) network that leverages blockchain technology to tokenize real-world assets (RWAs).

ONDO Dominates RWAs Space

According to a tweet by the market intelligence platform IntoTheBlock, ONDO is currently dominating the real-world assets space. The asset has outperformed most RWA tokens and has the highest transaction volume.

$ONDO is dominating the RWA space, posting the highest transaction volume and significantly outperforming other tokens, even in the current sluggish market pic.twitter.com/j7KV79dL1K — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) February 19, 2025

IntoTheBlock data shows Ondo’s transaction volume hovering close to $300 million, compared to other projects whose numbers are less than $40 million. A few weeks ago, Ondo’s transaction volume spiked to roughly $450 million before a steep plunge that saw the metric hover around $200 million. However, it has begun to rise again and is well on its way to smashing the $300 million mark.

Although ONDO dominates transaction volumes, the same cannot be said for asset prices. As the fifth-largest RWA by market cap, ONDO was worth $1.23 at the time of writing, recording a slight uptick in the past 24 hours. The asset was down 7% weekly and 6% monthly, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

ONDO is among the most visited tokens on CoinMarketCap, but the asset still lacks the daily and monthly momentum seen among its rivals.

Ondo Records Significant Developments

Nevertheless, the Ondo project has recorded several developments lately. The team recently unveiled the Ondo Chain, a layer-1 blockchain built for institutional-grade RWAs. The developers said Ondo Chain was built to end the lack of features necessary for regulated assets to thrive on-chain.

The new network aims to crush infrastructure barriers for tokenized regulated securities. The barriers include incompatibility with DeFi, cross-chain liquidity fragmentation, high and volatile transaction fees, and inadequate security. Ondo Chain combines the openness of public blockchains with the compliance and security features of permissioned networks.

Besides the introduction of the Ondo Chain, Ondo Finance recently secured a strategic collaboration with the U.S. President Donald Trump-backed DeFi protocol, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), to accelerate the adoption of tokenized RWAs. The alliance sees WLFI exploring the integration of Ondo’s tokenized assets into the WLFI network as treasury reserve assets.