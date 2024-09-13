TL;DR



Simon’s Cat (CAT) has surged by double digits in two weeks, reaching a new all-time high and gaining traction among traders.

It is now the fourth-largest in its realm, with other tokens like Popcat (POPCAT) and Mog Coin (MOG) also seeing substantial gains.

The New Peak

Simon’s Cat (CAT) – a meme coin launched on the BNB chain on August 22nd – has shown quite an impressive performance. Its price is up 70% on a two-week scale, hitting a fresh all-time high of $0.00003355 (per CoinGecko’s data) earlier today (September 13).

The coin’s jump aligns with the bullish stance of multiple market observers, some of whom believe the “cat season” is yet to make huge waves in the space. One X user claimed that CAT “is building a lovely organic community,” with wallet holders crossing 26,000.

Another (using the X handle Unipcs) praised the token’s ATH, predicting it will eventually become “the one cat to rule them all.”

It is worth mentioning that the meme coin also caught the eye of some leading cryptocurrency exchanges. HTX (formerly known as Huobi), for instance, introduced CAT/USDT perpetual futures with up to 50x leverage.

These products allow traders to speculate on price movements without directly owning the underlying asset. They are designed to be held indefinitely and require market participants to maintain a certain margin level to keep positions open.

What About the Other Cat-Related Memes?

CAT is currently the fourth-largest cat-themed meme coin, with a market capitalization of around $220 million. The undisputed leader, Popcat (POPCAT), has nearly $650 million, and its valuation has also been flying high recently. It currently trades at around $0.65, a 27% spike compared to the figure observed a week ago.

Some of the exchanges offering services with POPCAT include Bybit, KuCoin, Crypto.com, Gate.io, and more. The US-based Kraken will also hop on the bandwagon, promising to list the token next week.

Other cat-themed meme coins whose prices have risen by double digits in the past seven days are Mog Coin (MOG), Kittekoin (KOIN), and MANEKI (MANEKI).