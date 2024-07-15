TL;DR

The cryptocurrency market added $200 billion recently, with BTC and ETH seeing significant rises. Cat-themed tokens witnessed even more substantial gains, with one such asset rising to an all-time high.

Following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Trump-themed meme coins experienced notable price increases, benefiting some early investors.

The Newest Member of the Club

The cryptocurrency market has flashed green as of late, adding approximately $200 billion in the past four days. Bitcoin (BTC) is up 4.5% on a daily scale, briefly surpassing the $63,000 level, while Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed the $3,300 mark.

The meme coin sector also recorded substantial gains. The leading assets in terms of market capitalization – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – are up 4% and 3%, respectively. However, it is cat-themed tokens that made the headlines today (July 15).

One example is Mog Coin (MOG), whose price jumped by 15% in the past 24 hours and 60% weekly to hit a new all-time high of almost $0.0000022 (CoinGecko’s data). Its market capitalization neared the $800 million mark, currently positioned at around $770 million. Thus, MOG became the 99th-biggest cryptocurrency.



Another cat-themed meme that rallied impressively on a 24-hour basis is Popcat (POPCAT). Its valuation is up almost 25%, currently worth around $0.73.

The Solana-based Cat in a Dogs World (MEW), which was one of the sensations in April due to huge investor interest and listings on popular crypto exchanges, is up 6.5% for the day. Its market cap currently stands at approximately $300 million, far from the glory days in the spring when the figure reached nearly $700 million.

Trump-Themed Memes on the Spotlight

Meme coins related to the US presidential candidate Donald Trump have experienced enhanced volatility since the assassination attempt on him. Recall that a suspected 20-year-old gunman tried to kill the billionaire during a public speech in Pennsylvania on July 13, but the bullet only scraped his ear.

Trump’s survival and the consecutive reports that he is in stable condition without any danger to his life triggered a double digit price increase for MAGA (TRUMP), Donald Trump (TRUMP2024), and DONALD TRUMP (DONALD).

The price rally of TRUMP, for instance, benefited some savvy traders who jumped on the bandwagon several months ago. As CryptoPotato reported, one investor deposited 1.08 million tokens into the crypto exchange BTSE, which suggests a possible sale. Had they indeed sold the stash, the profit would be just shy of $8 million. Another trader still holds 936,279 TRUMP assets, currently equaling a staggering $7.6 million.

Despite the ability to make people millionaires in a short period of time, meme coins can be quite dangerous due to their infamous volatility and cause crucial losses. Those about to enter the ecosystem should take a look at our dedicated video to protect themselves from some common mistakes related to the matter: