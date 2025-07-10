TL;DR

HYPER neared its ATH after backing from South Korea’s top crypto exchanges.

Upbit’s listing history shows a pattern of triggering explosive rallies, with coins like MOODENG, RVN, and TRUMP all experiencing major price spikes shortly after being added to the platform.

The Top Performer

Triple-digit price gains within 24 hours are nothing unusual in the world of crypto. The lesser-known altcoin Hyperlane (HYPER) proved that narrative, skyrocketing roughly 170% within that timeframe to almost match its all-time high of $0.35. Its market capitalization, which stood at around $20 million yesterday (July 9), has surged past $55 million.



The main reason propelling the impressive rally is the support coming from South Korea’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit, which listed the HYPER/KRW trading pair. Such a development enhances the token’s liquidity and accessibility while also providing a significant reputational boost.

However, some industry participants (like the X user Tux) claimed some projects use these listings “to dump their tokens on the head of Koreans.”

Sometimes i feel bad of koreans trading on $upbit. Projects just use upbit listing to dump their tokens on the head of koreans. Recent example is $hyper pic.twitter.com/lMYeWJ0ncs — Tux (@megastuffs) July 10, 2025

Others remain optimistic that HYPER’s bull run is nowhere near its end. X user Crypto GVR recently suggested the price could soar to a new peak of $0.50 in the next three to six months.

Meanwhile, Bithumb (South Korea’s second-biggest crypto exchange) also embraced the asset, introducing the same trading pair as its rival.

Upbit’s Impact in the Past

Earlier this month, the hippo-themed meme coin Moo Deng (MOODENG) pumped by over 40% daily after the exchange listed the MOODENG/USDT, MOODENG/KRW, and MOODENG/BTC pairs.

In June, Ravencoin (RVN) briefly made the headlines after jumping by 75% in a single day. Once again, the factor fueling the rally was the backing from Upbit.

The company has also contributed to a price spike for TRUMP, the meme coin associated with the American president. This happened in February when it enabled user access to the TRUMP/KRW, TRUMP/BTC, and TRUMP/USDT pairs.