TL;DR

An AI-related cryptocurrency has recently excelled in social volume dominance, outperforming its rivals, including the sector’s leader.

Its value has surged by 435% in the past year, bolstered by major exchange support among other reasons.

RNDR Tops the Ranking

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies related to that evolving technology have been making great strides as of late. One such token capturing the attention of many industry participants is Render (RNDR).

It has a market capitalization of almost $4 billion, making it the second-largest in the cohort. The current leader is Fetch.ai (FET) with a market cap of over $5.5 billion.

However, the market intelligence platform Santiment claimed that RNDR has outperformed its rival and all other cryptocurrencies on one important front: social volume dominance.

The entity estimated that the AI cryptocurrency has been at the center of most discussions in the past few days, with a rate of more than 100%.

Other assets performing quite well in that matter are AIOZ Network (AIOZ), Turbo (TURBO), Cirus (CIRUS), and Deri Protocol (DERI).

RNDR’s Price Rally

RNDR is the native token of the Render Network Foundation, a leading provider of decentralized GPU solutions that aims to revolutionize the digital creation process. Earlier this year, it caught the eye of Coinbase, which placed it on its roadmap zone and later allowed trading services with it.

The support from the aforementioned exchange might be one factor contributing to RNDR’s exponential price increase in the past year. Its current value stands at over $10, representing a whopping 435% increase compared to the figures observed in May 2023.

