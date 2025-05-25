TL;DR

John Wingate, the CEO of Bank Social and a Hedera developer, made a highly bullish statement on X in regards to HBAR and XRP.

Although he said to think ‘1000000000x’ big when it comes to XRP, he later revealed that this does not translate particularly for its price.

Just had a meeting with the @Ripple team. A great meeting. Maybe the greatest meeting in the history of international settlements.@hedera and $HBAR are still a huge part of the strategy. And now, so is $XRP You’re not thinking BIG enough. Think BIG – then 1000000000x it. — John Wingate (@PresidentHODL) May 23, 2025

Given the growing size and loudness of the XRP Army, his post quickly picked up the pace and became the talk on Crypto X for the past day or so.

Although he didn’t provide much detail on what a potential partnership could look like among the three parties (Ripple, Hedera, and Bank Social), he called the meeting with the Ripple team “the greatest in the history of international settlements.”

In a subsequent reply, Wingate explained that HBAR will be used for backend ops (state checks – app nets (HCS)), while XRP will employ its role for international money movement into certain jurisdictions. BSL will be used for loans, lending, staking, and social governance around the DAO.

The zeros Wingate put in his original post raised some speculations among XRP investors whether he was referring to a potential price target for the asset. However, he quickly refuted this, saying he never gives price predictions. Instead, he said he was referring to the on-chain transaction volume relative to the usage today.

I never discuss price – these zeros are in reference to volume moved and onchain transaction volume – relative to the use today. I never give predictions on price — John Wingate (@PresidentHODL) May 24, 2025

Although Wingate didn't mean to discuss XRP price predictions