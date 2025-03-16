Analysts at the market intelligence platform CryptoQuant have identified concerning signals from on-chain valuation metrics that suggest bitcoin (BTC) may be at the onset of a bear season.

According to a CryptoQuant report, bitcoin’s correction is not unusual in terms of magnitude because such dips have been witnessed in past bull runs. However, the state of all valuation metrics suggests the leading cryptocurrency is either at deep value levels or in a deeper correction phase than typically seen during bull seasons.

BTC in Bearish Territory?

CryptoQuant said all Bitcoin valuation metrics indicate that the market is in bearish territory. The Bitcoin Bull-Bear Market Cycle Indicator is at its most bearish level in this cycle, while the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio Z-score has plunged below its 365-day moving average.

The MVRV Ratio Z-score’s fall below its 365-day moving average indicates that bitcoin’s upward price momentum has become weak. Historical data reveals that when the MVRV Ratio and the Bull-Bear Market Cycle Indicator fall to their current levels, then BTC is either in a sharp correction or at the brink of a bear market.

Bitcoin demand is not left out. This metric is still in contraction territory, and whales have reduced their accumulation pace. Last week, Bitcoin’s apparent demand contracted at its fastest pace since July 2024, plummeting swiftly by 103,000 BTC. Besides whales, other large investors are seeing their annual rate of BTC accumulation fall significantly—from 368,000 BTC in January to 268,000 BTC today.

BTC Could Fall to $63K

With the growth of large investors’ holdings falling, U.S.-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become net BTC sellers – a trend that sharply contrasts their purchases in the same period last year.

CryptoQuant found that spot Bitcoin ETFs have cumulatively bought BTC worth $0.7 billion so far this year, a far cry from the $8.7 billion purchases seen this time in 2024. This indicates that these funds have been net sellers this year, putting additional downward pressure on bitcoin’s price.

Additionally, the volume of BTC flowing into the American crypto exchange Coinbase from other trading platforms has fallen below the 90-day moving average. This is evident in CryptoQuant’s Inter-exchange Flow Pulse, which has been in a period of price correction since February 13 while BTC was trading around $96,000. Coins often flow into Coinbase when demand is high.

Meanwhile, CryptoQuant analysts think BTC could plummet to $63,000 if it fails to hold the support level between $75,000 and $78,000. The asset was worth $82,000 at press time, and $63,000 represents the Trader’s minimum On-chain Realized Price minimum band.