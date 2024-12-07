Bitcoin (BTC) has witnessed remarkable growth this year as seen in its realized capitalization growing from $430 billion in January to a new high of $730 billion. The cryptocurrency recently had a historic moment when it crossed the $100,000 mark, becoming worth six figures for the first time.

Analysts at the blockchain intelligence platform CryptoQuant revealed in a weekly report that this growth has been driven by the broader adoption of Bitcoin among institutions and corporations, especially after the launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and improving regulatory clarity.

Institutional Adoption Drives BTC Growth

According to CryptoQuant, the surge in Bitcoin’s realized cap reflects a significant influx of investment and a growing confidence in the cryptocurrency as a reliable investment asset. Bitcoin is increasingly becoming integrated into traditional financial systems, and this development is paving the way for more liquidity to move into the ecosystem.

The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January created a regulated and accessible avenue for institutional and retail investors to gain exposure to BTC without the hassle of directly owning the asset. These products now own over a million BTC with billions of dollars in trading volume.

“Indeed, this year’s Bitcoin price rally has been driven by large investors buying. On-chain data reveals large Bitcoin investors increased their holdings by a net 275k Bitcoin so far in 2024, reaching a record high of 16.4 million Bitcoin,” CryptoQuant stated.

Bitcoin’s Utility Expands

Besides U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, institutions like the business intelligence firm MicroStrategy have increased their BTC holdings significantly since the start of the year. MicroStrategy held 189,000 BTC by January, but the firm’s latest announcements reveal that the holdings have surged to 402,100.

Other U.S.-based companies like the healthcare technology provider Semler Scientific have also adopted BTC as a strategic reserve asset, resulting in their continuous accumulation of the cryptocurrency.

As corporations continue to buy BTC, crypto exchanges are reporting notable spikes in their average BTC and Tether (USDT) deposits. Average bitcoin deposits across all exchanges rose from 0.36 BTC last year to 1.65 BTC currently, while USDT deposits grew from $19,600 to $230,000.

Meanwhile, new use cases on the Bitcoin network, like the Runes protocol, have expanded the former’s utility beyond being a store of value, enabling the minting of tokens directly on the blockchain.