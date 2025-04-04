The crypto market is navigating turbulent waters as it attempts to rebound from the shockwaves caused by President Donald Trump’s newly imposed global tariffs.

While traditional markets initially saw investors fleeing to gold and silver, pushing the former to a record $3,168, digital assets are now showing slight signs of recovery, with Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple USD (RLUSD), and Tether (USDT), leading the charge as the most discussed tokens across social media platforms.

SOL, ETH, ADA in the Limelight

Recent data shared by the crypto analytics platform Santiment revealed an increase in social media chatter, price predictions, and trading activity around the four assets, as well as Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB). This could signal a potential shift in trader focus despite broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Solana, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, had a poor week, dipping 12.4% to $114.57 at the time of writing. Nonetheless, the layer-1 blockchain has been a hot topic, with many seeing PayPal’s recent integration of the token for U.S. customers as a testament to growing institutional adoption.

Ethereum is also another top-trending asset. According to Santiment, it has been a focal point of discussions, especially due to its upcoming Pectra upgrade. Even though its implementation has been pushed to next month, there’s hope it could reinvigorate the network’s activity and investor interest.

However, on-chain analytics show a concerning trend: large transactions have plunged by nearly 64% since late February, with more than 760,000 ETH dumped into the market in the last fortnight.

ETH briefly climbed above $1,900 earlier in the week but has since struggled to maintain momentum. Currently, it is trading at $1,738, down 6.6% over the last seven days.

The broader altcoin market tells a similar story of struggle, with Cardano facing heavy selling pressure from large holders. Bearish sentiment around the token was sparked after its price plummeted 36.7% in 30 days to $0.6334, with whales offloading $136 million worth of ADA last month. Still, the launch of its new Veridian wallet has injected a measure of bullishness, with the community discussing its long-term prospects.

Trending Stablecoins

In the stablecoin sector, Ripple’s RLUSD has seen explosive growth, with trading volumes skyrocketing 87% to cross $10 billion on major exchanges. However, not all feedback has been positive. Some of the chatter has revolved around unfavorable comparisons to other stablecoins, with critics questioning whether it can sustain its momentum in a crowded market.

Meanwhile, Tether’s USDT remains the undisputed leader in the space, with a staggering 66.14 billion circulating on the TRON network alone. It also recently stocked up on its reserves, adding an extra $735 million worth of BTC to its holdings.

According to Santiment, it is frequently mentioned in trading contexts, with many associating the asset with profit-taking targets and profit percentages.