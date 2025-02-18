Over the past few weeks, the crypto community has witnessed the unveiling of several events and incidents; however, only a select few have dominated the discussions across social media.

The market intelligence platform Santiment has outlined cryptocurrencies that are seeing the highest rises in social media discussions compared to their normal average rates, and they include Libra (LIBRA), Solana (SOL), Melania (MELANIA), and Ethereum (ETH) among others.

Coins in Social Media Discussions

According to Santiment, LIBRA tops the list of crypto assets with high social media discussions. This Solana-based meme coin has been in the news for controversial reasons, particularly a scandal involving Argentine President Javier Milei. Milei promoted the token, pushing its market cap above $4.4 billion before a collapse that incurred massive losses for investors.

On-chain analysts revealed a pattern of insider trading and pump-and-dump schemes linked to the creators of Libra. They also discovered that the addresses that launched the meme coin are tied to five other short-lived projects, including the Official Melania Meme (MELANIA), a token linked to Melania Trump, U.S. First Lady and wife of American President Donald Trump.

Besides LIBRA, SOL has also been trending due to its association with most meme coins and the recent market dynamics affecting its value. Social media discussions about the asset revolve around skepticism about the viability of Solana-based meme coins since most have become scams and pump-and-dump schemes. Traders are also comparing Solana’s market performance to that of ether.

Another coin that has been trending on social media is MELANIA, which is due to its association with the LIBRA scandal. Since market experts revealed that the same team launched LIBRA and MELANIA, community members have raised concerns about insider trading and risks associated with trading the meme coin.

The Fort Knox Gold Saga

Furthermore, ETH is in the news for its market upswing and relevance to the financial landscape. ETH has been declining lately and has yet to recover, so traders are discussing the asset’s price fluctuations and overall market sentiment and comparing it to other cryptocurrencies.

The word “FORT” has also been frequently used on social media because of ongoing discussions about U.S. gold reserves stored in the U.S. Bullion Depository adjacent to Fort Knox, an army installation in Kentucky. Prominent American figures, including the billionaire businessman Elon Musk, have called for transparency regarding the gold reserves. Although Fort Knox has no affiliation with crypto, the decentralized real-time threat detection blockchain Forta Network has a native asset named FORT.

Meanwhile, STORJ, the native cryptocurrency of the decentralized cloud storage platform Storj, has been trending because of its weekly gains. Traders are expressing bullish sentiments about the asset and encouraging others to buy and hold the coin.