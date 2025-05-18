The crypto industry is always buzzing with news and updates about the latest developments in the space. However, some projects and cryptocurrencies stand out over a specified period.

The market intelligence platform Santiment has outlined the top trending tokens seeing the highest engagement across social media. They include popular assets like Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), Tether (USDT), and FTT, the native token of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The list also contains new tokens like Nexpace (NXPC) and Lanchcoin (LAUNCHCOIN).

Crypto Assets Trending on Social Media

According to Santiment’s analysis, Solana has been recording a strong presence among social media discussions of prices, market cap, and long-term forecasts up until 2040. Talks about the project have been linked to technical analysis, trading volumes, futures interest, and adoption by financial institutions. Also, the network has an active community and notable ecosystem growth, as highlighted in its promotions and airdrops.

Next to Solana is NXPC, the native token of Nexpace, the blockchain arm of the South Korean video game developer Nexon. Multiple crypto exchanges, KuCoin, Binance, and CoinEx, have been listing NXPC since the asset gained the community’s attention.

Besides being linked to the web3 gaming ecosystem MapleStory Universe, NXPC is making the rounds on social media due to its high annual percentage yield (APY) offers. There are also giveaways, trading competitions, spikes in trading volume, and significant community engagement on Telegram and X.

As for Lanchcoin, traders are talking about its latest rapid surge of more than 5,500%, leading to a market cap of over $360 million. The asset is linked to Believe, a platform that allows users to launch tokens without traditional venture capital.

Upcoming FTX Distribution by May End

Up next is Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network expanding its reach via adoption and integration in the financial sector. The project is being used for major institutional transactions, like the first public blockchain transaction by the multinational financial corporation JPMorgan. Companies connected via Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) have also been using Chainlink for collaborations.

Furthermore, Tether’s flagship stablecoin USDT is being mentioned in social media discussions regarding the amount traded, buy and sell volumes, and 24-hour trading volumes. As a bridge between the crypto and real worlds, USDT appears in transaction data across multiple cryptocurrencies on exchanges.

Finally, FTX’s FTT is in discussions because the bankrupt entity has announced the second distribution of roughly $5 billion to creditors by the end of this month. Santiment tagged this a significant development because it is a huge step in the estate’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.