Bitcoin’s price actions have calmed during the weekend, as it has happened quite frequently lately, and the asset remains still at just over $66,000.

The weekly scale is quite painful for most crypto assets, as BNB and NEAR have dumped by double digits. UNI and TON are among the few exceptions.

Bitcoin’s Volatile Week

As mentioned above, the last several weekends have been quite dull in terms of price movements and so was the previous one, in which BTC stood at around $69,500. Monday began on a more positive note as the asset jumped to just over $70,000 but was quickly stopped there and pushed down by four grand.

This volatility came as investors were preparing for the US CPI numbers as well as the subsequent FOMC meeting. The better-than-expected inflation data sent BTC flying to $70,000 once again, but the Fed’s refusal to cut the interest rates resulted in another price drop.

The retracements culminated on Friday as the cryptocurrency dumped to its lowest price position in a month of $65,000. It bounced off in the following hours and has remained still at just over $66,000 for the past 36 hours.

Its market capitalization has defended the $1.3 trillion level, while its dominance over the alts stands at just over 51% on CG.

Weekly Losers and Gainers

As most larger-cap alts have been quite sluggish during the weekend as well, we will focus on their weekly performances. TONCOIN and Uniswap’s native token have emerged as the biggest gainers since last Sunday. TON has added 10% of value and sits at $7.8, while UNI is up by 15% and trades above $11.5.

In contrast, BNB has dumped by 11% within the same timeframe and sits at $606 now. Recall that Binance Coin charted a new all-time high last week of over $715, but it has lost more than $100 since then. NEAR and SHIB are the other double-digit losers from the larger-cap alts.

SOL, DOGE, ADA, LINK, AVAX, BCH, LINK, MATIC, ETH, and DOT are also in the red, but in a less violent manner.

The total crypto market cap has lost over $120 billion in the past seven days and sits at $2.550 trillion now.