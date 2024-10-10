The market intelligence platform Santiment has outlined a few crypto assets currently trending due to multiple mentions on social media. According to analysts at the firm, these include bitcoin (BTC), Chiliz (CHZ), and Nubcat (NUB).

Topics causing BTC, CHZ, and NUB to trend across social media revolve around trading activities, price fluctuations, upcoming airdrops, and controversies. Notably, market participants express both bullish and bearish sentiments toward them.

Controversies Surrounding Bitcoin

Santiment said BTC is the top trending cryptocurrency according to social media mention frequency. The cryptocurrency has been the subject of multiple predictions regarding future price movements, especially with notable macroeconomic factors currently at play.

The upcoming United States presidential elections and the potential sale of a large BTC stash by the U.S. government in the coming weeks have attracted positive and negative commentary on bitcoin’s price actions and volatility. Analysts are discussing support levels and warning that BTC could drop to critical regions, leading to more declines.

There are also bullish posts about bitcoin’s potential for significant price appreciation and its role in the broader financial ecosystem compared to traditional stocks and fiat.

In addition, the recent HBO Bitcoin documentary, “Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery,” which claimed to have uncovered the identity of the network’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, sparked debate and controversy and fueled social media discussions about BTC.

The documentary mentioned former Bitcoin developer Peter Todd as the network’s creator; however, the early Bitcoin contributor denied the claims, stating that he was not Nakamoto.

BTC was worth $60,600 at press time, having dropped 2% in the past 24 hours.

Airdrops and Positive Sentiment

Chiliz has been trending due to higher network activity from its upcoming Pepper (PEPPER) airdrop. CHZ is the native token of the blockchain-based sports entertainment platform Socios, while PEPPER will be the first meme coin on the Chiliz network launched to reward CHZ holders.

The Chiliz network has recorded significant trading volumes and price rallies over the past few days while being mentioned across multiple social media posts on Reddit and X. CHZ was worth $0.069 at the time of writing, with an 18% surge in the past seven days and a 3.5% decline in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, NUB, a cat-themed meme coin on the Solana network, has been primarily associated with positive predictions and community engagement. The token has increased by more than 100% in the past seven days and was worth $0.031 at the time of writing.