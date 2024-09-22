TL;DR

Santiment ranked Oasis Network (ROSE) as the top AI cryptocurrency in development activity.

Despite its 80% price rally over the past month, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) did not make the list.

The Leaderboard

Artificial Intelligence (AI) cryptocurrencies have been quite trendy lately due to the rising prices of many of the tokens encompassing that niche. The crypto analytics platform Santiment recently ranked the top 10 such assets in terms of monthly development activity, and in the following lines, we will present the results.

Oasis Network (ROSE) took first place with a score of 85.07. Near Protocol (NEAR), the largest AI-related cryptocurrency by market capitalization, occupied the second place. It is worth mentioning that the coin topped the previous ranking.

The Graph follows next in third place, whereas Oraichain (ORAI) and Bittensor (TAO) are fourth and fifth, respectively.

The rest of the AI cryptocurrencies down the line include Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Golem (GLM), Aleph.im (ALEPH), Masa (MASA), and iExec RLC (RLC).

To conduct its research, Santiment touches upon numerous factors, such as tracking GitHub commits and code activity for development insights, monitoring on-chain data and observing social media trends to gauge community and market perceptions.

Which One is Missing?

It is interesting to note that one of the largest AI cryptocurrencies, with a market cap of over $4 billion, did not make the list. This is the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), which was formed by the merger of three major AI-related blockchain platforms: Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol.

The asset’s price has been rallying lately, registering an 80% rise on a monthly scale. It currently trades at around $1.60 (per CoinGecko’s data), with some analysts envisioning much more substantial gains in the future.



Crypto Rover (a popular X user with over 800,000 followers), for instance, predicted FET could be “a great play this cycle,” seeing its price exploding to as high as $10 in the following months. Captain Faibik contributed, too, setting a midterm target of $3.90.