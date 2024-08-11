TL;DR

Tron (TRX) leads with 87% of investors currently in profit.

Cardano (ADA) is on the opposite side, with most of its holders underwater.

Bitcoin (BTC) is Among the Leaders

The enhanced volatility of the cryptocurrency market has significantly affected investors in different digital assets. At the start of the week, prices were plummeting, resulting in substantial paper losses for HODLers, while the subsequent comeback partially fixed the situation for those who endured the turbulence without selling their stash.

In the following lines, we will check the percentage of profitable investors in some of the leading digital currencies (more specifically, those with a market cap of over $10 billion).

The ones invested in Tron (TRX) are leading the pack. According to IntoTheBlock, approximately 87% of the holders are in the green, while only 8% are underwater.

Bitcoin (BTC) is next in line. Around 85% of those who have entered the ecosystem are sitting on some paper profits, whereas 13% are in the red. The majority of BTC investors (71%) have hopped on the bandwagon more than a year ago, 24% have done so in the past 12 months, while only 5% dived in the last 30 days.

The biggest meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE), ranks third, with 70% of its holders currently in the money on their investments. Similar to BTC, most of its investors entered the ecosystem at least a year ago.

Fourth place in terms of profitability belongs to Ethereum (ETH) which was one of the worst-affected assets during the Monday (August 5) crash. As of the moment, 68% of the holders are in the green and 28% are sitting on paper losses.

What About the Biggest Losers?

Some of the leading cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, have not been that kind to their holders. For instance, 52% of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are currently underwater, while 47% are profitable. The situation was much more different during the bull run in mid-March, when approximately 63% of the holders were in the green.

Cardano (ADA) holders have fared even worse. As CryptoPotato reported amidst the market collapse on August 5, the share of investors sitting on some paper profits was under 1%. The subsequent rebound of the sector slightly changed the grim picture, and as of the moment, 16% of ADA HODLers see an increase in their initial investment.

Other well-known cryptocurrencies whose investors are predominantly in the red include Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX), Litecoin (LTC), Dai (DAI), and more.