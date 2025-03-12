Bullish sentiment or not, the crypto community is always discussing several digital assets and strategies to profit from their price movements. Currently, the market is struggling, but a good number of top-cap cryptocurrencies are being discussed at an increased rate on social media.

According to a tweet by the on-chain intelligence platform Santiment, bitcoin (BTC, Starknet (STRK), ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), Grok (GROK), and USD Coin (USDC) are recording the highest rises in chats across X, Telegram, Reddit, BitcoinTalk, 4Chan, and Farcaster.

Coins Trending Across Social Media

Bitcoin has had the highest increase in social media discussions, and these talks are fueled by the asset’s price fluctuations, market behavior, and importance in financial systems. Investors are developing strategies for staying afloat during the latest dip, emphasizing the need to hold BTC for the long term.

BTC recently fell below $77,000; however, traders are cautioning against selling during such price drops. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the coin was worth $81,800 at the time of writing.

The second project is Starknet, but its reason for being in social media discussions is quite unusual. The business intelligence firm Strategy announced plans to raise $21 billion via a program involving its preferred stock, STRK, to acquire more BTC. As a validity rollup that scales the Ethereum network, Starknet’s native cryptocurrency is STRK.

Since Strategy announced the program, the preferred stock STRK has been trending, and because the asset is not a cryptocurrency, Starknet’s STRK has filled in the space.

Meme Coins And Stablecoins

Following STRK is ETH. Social media discussions are comparing the second-largest cryptocurrency to bitcoin and other altcoins. Due to Ether’s underperformance this cycle, users are skeptical about the asset reaching new all-time highs. There are also concerns about high transaction fees on the Ethereum network.

USDT is the fourth crypto asset with high social media discussions. Platforms that offer the stablecoin as an asset for daily earnings are promoting it more, highlighting its role as an asset for financial freedom and profit generation.

Up next is GROK, a meme coin inspired by Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Grok. While Musk’s AI startup xAI has yet to release an official token for Grok, market participants have launched several meme coins inspired by the chatbot.

Nevertheless, GROK is trending on social media because of its association with the meme coin Grokster (GRK). Grok suggested Grokster as a name for its official mascot, and an unidentified user launched the token on Base. Since then, users have been bullish about GRK, highlighting its growth potential.

Finally, USDC is trending because of discussions about its interest rates compared to USDT, especially with regulatory changes in Europe.