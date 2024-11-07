Bitcoin shot up to yet another all-time high of around $76,500 earlier today but has lost some traction and now hovers at approximately $75,000.
The altcoins have taken the main stage today, as Ethereum jumped by 8% and exceeded $2,800 for the first time in months, while PEPE and AAVE have tapped double-digit increases.
BTC Cools Off
It’s only Thursday, but this week has already become historical for the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin retraced hard on Monday, dropping to under $67,000 in anticipation of the US presidential elections. This meant that the asset had lost over five grand within less than a week.
However, as the early results for the elections started to pop up on Tuesday evening and especially on Wednesday morning, the cryptocurrency went on a wild run and shot up from $67,000 to over $75,000. Thus, it broke its March all-time high of $73,737 and charted a new one.
It calmed during the day but went on the offensive once again in the past 12 hours and jumped to as high as $76,500 (on Bitstamp) to mark a fresh peak. It has lost some traction since then, currently sitting at around $75,000, but it is still 4% up weekly.
Its market cap stands above $1.480 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has taken a hit and is down to 56.2%.
ETH Awakens
Ethereum was among the most modest performers yesterday but has finally awakened with an 8% surge. This means that the second-largest crypto has risen to a three-month peak of its own at over $2,800. XRP, ADA, LINK, and AVAX are the other notable gainers from the larger-cap alts, while DOGE has retraced by almost 4%.
More substantial price increases come from the likes of ENA (32%), RAY (30%), NEIRO (22%), LDO (20%), AAVE (15.5%), and PEPE (11.5%).
The total crypto market cap has added another $50 billion overnight and sits at a multi-month peak of its own at almost $2.650 trillion.
LIMITED OFFER 2024 at BYDFi Exchange: Up to $2,888 welcome reward, use this link to register and open a 100 USDT-M position for free!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.