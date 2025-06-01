Bitcoin’s price has bounced from the multi-day low registered on Saturday and now sits just inches above $104,000. However, its weekly performance is in the red.

Many altcoins have produced even more notable price declines since this time last Sunday, led by DOGE, SOL, SUI, and LINK from the larger caps.

BTC at $104K

Bitcoin made history last week when it broke its January 2025 all-time high and registered a fresh peak on Pizza Day (May 22) at almost $112,000. However, it started to retrace on the next day when US President Trump outlined a new tariff recommendation against the EU and the asset slumped by several grand to around $107,000.

It bounced off at the start of the business week and tapped $110,000. However, another rejection followed at that point, and BTC was pushed down to the $107,000 level once again.

The situation worsened as the week progressed and BTC slipped to $105,000 on Friday after Trump blamed China that it had violated the previous trade agreement between the two. Saturday saw another leg down as bitcoin slumped to a 12-day low of $103,000.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

It has recovered some ground and is above $104,000 now, but it’s still over 3% down on the week. Its market cap has calmed at $2.070 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is well above 61%.

CRO Defies Market-Wide Trend

Most altcoins have posted big losses over the past seven days. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu lead the pack, with massive declines of 15% and 12.6%, respectively. Solana, SUI, and LINK follow suit, with price drops of around 10%.

ETH has managed to maintain the $2,500 level, while XRP is down to $2.16 after a 6.7% weekly slump. Further losses are evident from PI, XMR, and PEPE, while CRO has defied the market-wide trend.

Cronos’ native token has jumped by 7.5% since last Sunday and sits well above $0.1.

The total crypto market cap has dropped by over $250 billion since last week and is below $3.4 trillion on CG now.