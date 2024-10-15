Bitcoin’s price resurgence continued in the past 24 hours as the asset shot up to $66,500 for the first time since the end of September.

The altcoins have also turned green, and the total crypto market cap has added about $100 billion overnight.

BTC’s Surge Drove it to 3-Week High

It has taken some time but Uptober is starting to deliver on the big promises. It was just five days ago when the primary cryptocurrency dumped hard and fell to a multi-week low of under $59,000.

However, the bulls stepped up on the gas pedal in the following days, and BTC has not looked back. After recovering some ground during the weekend and jumping to $63,000, this volatile week began on an even more positive note yesterday and especially earlier today.

This is when the asset added over three grand in value within hours and tapped $66,500 for the first time since September 27. It has lost some traction since then and now trades below $66,000, but it’s still 5% up on the day.

Its market capitalization has skyrocketed to $1.3 trillion, while its dominance over the alts is above 54% on CG.

Altcoins on the Run

Many altcoins have produced even more impressive gains over the past 24 hours. Ethereum, which has largely underperformed in the past several months, is among those. It has risen by 6.5% and now sits at a multi-week peak of its own at over $2,600.

Solana’s daily surge is identical, and it now trades at $155. Bitcoin Cash, NEAR, and UNI have registered even more impressive increases. ENA and WLD are the two top performers from the largest 100 altcoins.

Consequently, the cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has added $100 billion overnight and $150 billion since the weekend, and now sits at $2.4 trillion.