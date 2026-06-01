These Altcoins Explode by Double Digits as Bitcoin Price Dips Below $73,000: Market Watch

Bitcoin failed to build on its weekend momentum and the sellers stepped in. Some altcoins, however, are exploding.

The cryptocurrency market remained shaky over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin failed to build on its weekend recovery attempt and remained under pressure.

Several altcoins, however, delivered explosive double-digit gains, which creates a rather mixed picture across the broader market.

Bitcoin Price Struggles Near $72K

Bitcoin’s price action has worsened since yesterday’s market update, when it was trying to stabilize close to $74,000. Instead of reclaiming that level, BTC reversed lower and is currently found at slightly below $73,000 after dipping to an intraday low near $72,500.

The move shows that buyers continue struggling to regain control following last week’s volatility. Bitcoin remains very close to a key short-term support zone (around $72,000).

A decisive break lower could invite more selling pressure, considering that traders are already closely watching macro headlines, overall risk sentiment, and ETF flows.

It’s worth noting that the broader crypto market remains softened, with the total market capitalization hovering around $2.55 trillion. Bitcoin’s dominance remains above 57%, suggesting that traders are still cautious toward altcoins, despite isolated rallies.

These Altcoins Lead Gainers

The altcoin market was more divided. Several tokens posted very strong gains. Humanity (H) was the standout performer, surging by roughly 81% throughout the past 24 hours. LAB also jumped by more than 52%.

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Worldcoin (WLD), which led yesterday’s altcoin rally, remained among the stronger performers, increasing by another 13% to around $0.38. This move extends its recent momentum and keeps the Sam Altman-linked token in focus.

On the downside, the biggest losers from the Top 100 include Morph, Algorand, and Bitcoin Cash, all of which lost between 6% and 8%.