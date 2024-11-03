This weekend is somewhat different than the status quo, as BTC has experienced a lot more volatility, mainly heading south.

The altcoins have suffered even more, with the likes of DOGE, APT, WIF, and many others dropping by well over 5% in the past day.

BTC Slipped Below $68K

The business week started on a highly positive note for bitcoin as it jumped from $67,500 to over $71,500 on Monday and Tuesday morning. The bulls kept pushing the gas pedal, which culminated in a price surge to $73,600 later on Tuesday. As BTC came $150 away from marking a new all-time high, though, the landscape started to change, and the asset retreated to $72,000 by Wednesday.

More painful declines followed on Thursday and Friday, as the cryptocurrency dropped to $68,800. It bounced off almost immediately and soared to $71,600, but it faced another rejection.

The bears pushed it south to $68,800 once again on Saturday, but they remained persistent, and bitcoin fell to a weekly low of under $68,000 earlier today.

It has recovered some ground since then and now trades close to $68,500. Nevertheless, it is still 2% down on the day, and its market cap has declined to $1.350 trillion. The silver lining is that its dominance over the alts has jumped to 56.6% on CG.

Alts Turn Red

The entire altcoin field has turned red today, with ETH and BNB dropping by around 3% each. Consequently, ETH now sits below $2,450, while BNB is close to breaking below $560. Similar declines are evident from SOL, XRP, TRX, TON, LINK, and BCH.

Even more painful performances come from ADA (-5%), AVAX (-6%), and Dogecoin (-7.5%). In fact, the larger meme coin is the biggest loser over the past 24 hours from the larger-cap alts.

More price plummets come from BRETT (-9%), PYTH (-8%), MEW (-8%), ICP (-7.5%), and APT (-7%).

The total crypto market cap has shed another $60 billion overnight and is under $2.4 trillion on CG.