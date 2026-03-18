These Altcoins Crash Hard Following Binance Delisting: Details

The effort involves eight cryptocurrencies and will take place at the start of April.

Binance revealed it will terminate all trading services for certain cryptocurrencies.

Somewhat expected, the tokens included in the effort nosedived by double digits immediately after the disclosure.

The Latest Announcement

Even though Binance supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, their presence on the platform isn’t guaranteed forever and depends on factors such as trading volume, liquidity, network security, public communication, team commitment, and more.

Following its most recent review, the exchange decided to delist the altcoins Arena-Z (A2Z), Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH), Hooked Protocol (HOOK), Loopring (LRC), IDEX (IDEX), Neutron (NTRN), Solar (SXP), and Radiant Capital (RDNT). The effort will take place on April 1 and will lead to the removal of spot trading pairs involving the aforementioned tokens. Meanwhile, Binance Spot Copy Trading will delist those assets on March 25.

“After this time, any outstanding assets will be force-sold at market price or moved to the Spot Account if the amount is unsellable. Users are strongly advised to update or cancel their Spot Copy Trading portfolios prior to Binance Spot Copy Trading delisting time to avoid potential losses,” the company warned.

Deposits of these tokens will not be credited to users’ accounts after April 2, while withdrawals won’t be supported after June 1. Delisted cryptocurrencies may be converted into stablecoins on behalf of customers after June 2, Binance clarified.

Such announcements usually trigger negative price reactions for the affected assets. After all, losing Binance support damages a coin’s reputation, reduces its liquidity, and limits its accessibility. Such was the case here as all of the involved altcoins headed south by double digits. IDEX was the biggest loser, with its valuation collapsing by 33% on a daily scale.

IDEX Price, Source: CoinGecko

A similar thing was observed last week when Binance removed 21 cryptocurrencies, including WorldShards (SHARD), Alliance Games (COA), BNB Card (BNB Card), MilkyWay (MILK), Hyperbot (BOT), and others. Some of the assets saw their prices crash by an astonishing 70-80% shortly after the news broke.

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The Opposite Effect

On the contrary, backing from Binance typically has quite a positive price effect on the involved cryptocurrencies. Earlier this week, the exchange introduced the trading pairs CFG/USDT, CFG/USDC, and CFG/TRY, causing CFG’s valuation to surge 60% within minutes.

At the start of 2026, the lesser-known digital assets Moonbirbs (BIRB) and ETHGas (GWEI) also posted substantial gains after Binance launched the BIRB/USDT and GWEI/USDT perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage.