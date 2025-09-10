Bitcoin’s price took a sharp turn for the worse yesterday when it was rejected at $113,000 and pushed south by over two grand. However, the bulls are making a return as of press time.

Most of the larger-cap alts are quite sluggish on a daily scale, but many of the mid and lower caps are exploding.

BTC Eyes $113K (Again)

The primary cryptocurrency has endured enhanced selling pressure around the $113,000 mark for the past several days. Recall that the asset surged to and just over that level last Friday, after the release of the latest US jobs report. However, it was rejected immediately and driven south by over three grand in less than an hour.

After a few days of consolidating around the $110,500 level, the bulls went on the offensive once again on Monday and especially on Tuesday, pushing bitcoin to $113,200. The scenario repeated once again, as the bears reemerged and didn’t allow a breakout.

In the following hours, the digital asset dropped to $110,800 (on Bitstamp) before the bulls came back to play. They initiated another leg up on Wednesday morning, which drove BTC to almost $113,000 as of press time.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Its market cap has slipped to just under $2.250 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts sits at 56.1%.

These Alts Are Rocketing

As mentioned above, most of the larger-cap alts have failed to produce any big moves in the past 24 hours. ETH, XRP, ADA, LINK, SUI, and XLM are slightly in the red, while SOL, DOGE, HYPE, TRX, and AVAX are with minor gains.

The situation down the board is much different. HASH has taken the spotlight today with a 33% surge to over $0.037. IP (21%), PUMP (14%), and MNT (12.5%) complete the double-digit price gainers club.

The total crypto market cap has remained at essentially the same level as yesterday at around $4 trillion on CG.