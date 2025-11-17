These Altcoins Bleed Out Heavily, BTC Rebounds From a Drop to $93K: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s adverse price movements continued on Sunday as the asset dived once again to a fresh six-month low of $93,000 before it staged a minor recovery.
Most altcoins are in the red today, with ETH sliding to $3,200, while XMR, LTC, ICP, NEAR, and a few others have posted notable price losses.
BTC Rebounds From $93K
It was just a week ago when positive developments coming from the US drove the primary cryptocurrency to just over $107,000. However, that rally from $104,000 was short-lived, and the subsequent correction has been quite painful.
At first, BTC returned to $102,000, it bounced off briefly, but headed further south as the business week progressed. Friday saw the most significant price decline when the cryptocurrency plummeted to $94,000 for the first time since May.
The bulls finally intercepted the move and pushed the asset to almost $97,000 on Sunday. Sideways trading followed for most of the weekend, until Sunday afternoon. At the time, BTC’s landscape worsened once again and dipped to another six-month low of $93,000.
It has recovered a few grand since then and now sits close to $96,000. However, market observers are adamant that the overall BTC structure has changed, and it has entered a new type of bear market.
For now, though, its market cap remains just inches above $1.9 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts settled at 57.2%.
Alts Bleed
Ethereum also fell hard yesterday, dumping below $3,100 for the second time in just a few days. Despite bouncing to $3,200 now, ETH is still 1% down on a 24-hour scale. BNB, SOL, TRX, DOGE, ADA, BCH, and LINK have marked similar losses.
HYPE and ZEC are down by over 3%, while XMR, LTC, TAO, NEAR, PUMP, and ICP have charted price declines of up to 9%.
There are a few altcoins in the green, but with very modest gains, such as UNI and ENA.
The total crypto market cap has experienced another $40 billion decrease daily and is well below $3.350 trillion on CG.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.