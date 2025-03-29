Bitcoin’s relatively positive business week ended on the wrong foot as the asset erased all gains and plunged below $84,000.

The altcoins are also struggling on a daily scale, with ETH dropping beneath $1,900, while XRP is well under $2.15.

BTC Slips to $84K

It all seemed to be going well for the primary cryptocurrency, whose price started to gain traction last Sunday and peaked on Monday. Within that 24-hour period, the asset jumped by several grand and marked a multi-week high of just under $89,000. The ETF inflows had changed for the better, and the overall sentiment had improved.

However, BTC couldn’t break through that resistance and started to consolidate in the next few days, trading mostly in a tight range between $86,000 and $88,000. On Friday, though, the lower boundary gave in and bitcoin slumped beneath it.

It kept going south and dropped to $83,500 for the first time since last Friday. Thus, BTC lost all gains made during the week. As of now, it struggles below $84,000 once again, while its market cap has plunged to $1.665 trillion on CG. The silver lining is its growing dominance over the alts, which has spiked to 59.1% as most have bled out heavily.

Alts Turn Red

As mentioned above, most altcoins have posted notable price declines lately. Ethereum, which challenged $2,100 earlier this week, is below $1,900 now after another drop in the past 24 hours. Ripple’s native token has lost another 4% of value despite the positive news for the company this week. As a result, XRP sits beneath $2.15.

More daily losses come from the likes of BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, LINK, TON, SUI, and many others. In fact, the last two have lost over 6% of value in the past day alone.

With most other alts in a similar state, it’s no wonder that the total crypto market cap has dropped to $2.810 trillion – almost $200 billion lower than this week’s peak.