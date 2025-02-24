Bitcoin’s price actions continue with underwhelming dominance as the asset fell below $96,000 after maintaining that level during the weekend.

The altcoins have it worse, though, with massive daily price declines from the likes of SOL, DOGE, ADA, LINK, AVAX, and more.

BTC Below $96K

After the calmness felt during the previous weekend, BTC started that business week with a few consecutive price drops that saw it dump to a multi-week low of under $93,500. However, the bulls were quick to intercept the move and didn’t allow another decline.

In fact, BTC recovered some ground by Wednesday and stood at around $96,000 once again. The asset went on the offensive on Thursday and Friday, especially after this positive news from Coinbase’s CEO, and tapped $99,500 for the first time in about two weeks.

At this point, though, the situation changed once again after Bybit, one of the largest exchanges by volume, was hit with a $1.4 billion hack. BTC reacted immediately with a price drop of over four grand in hours to $95,000.

It bounced off during the weekend and spent most of it at just over $96,000. However, Monday began with another price slip that pushed it to just under that level once again. Consequently, its market cap has declined to $1.9 trillion on CG, but its dominance over the alts in on the rise.

Alts Bleed Out

Most altcoins have turned red over the past 24 hours, as the growing BTC dominance suggests. Ethereum has dropped by 4% on a daily scale to under $2,700. XRP has declined by a similar percentage and now struggles below $2.5.

Even more painful decreases are evident from Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano, Chainlink, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, with losses of up to 8%. HYPE is the other notable loser, with a massive slump of 11.5% to $21.5.

The total crypto market cap has seen over $60 billion gone since yesterday and is down to $3.265 trillion on CG.