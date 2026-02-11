These Altcoins Bleed Out Again as Bitcoin Dips Below $67K: Market Watch

ZRO has entered the top 100 alts after a massive surge, while most other altcoins have plunged hard yet again.

After several consecutive days of trading sideways between $68,000 and $72,000, bitcoin’s floor gave in hours ago and the asset dipped below $67,000 for the first time since Friday.

Most altcoins have joined the ride south, with ETH dumping beneath $2,000, XRP trading below $1.40, and BNB struggling to remain above $600.

BTC Slips Below $67K

It’s safe to say that the past couple of weeks have been highly unfavorable for the crypto bulls. On January 28, exactly two weeks ago, bitcoin stood tall at $90,000. However, it charted a notable price correction since then that lasted days and culminated, at least for now, last Friday.

At the time, the cryptocurrency plunged by approximately $17,000 in just over 24 hours and dumped to $60,000 on Friday morning. This became its lowest price point since before the US presidential elections in November 2024. The bulls were quick to intervene at this point and helped BTC rebound to $72,000 on that same day.

The weekend was calmer, with bitcoin trading sideways between $68,000 and $72,000. It tried to take down the upper boundary but failed on Monday and Tuesday and the subsequent rejection drove it south to under $67,000 where it currently struggles as well.

Its market capitalization has declined to $1.340 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has dropped below 57%.

Alts Back in Red

Most alts have suffered even more over the past day. Ethereum has lost the $2,000 support after a 3.2% decline. A 4.1% drop from XRP has driven it to well below $1.40, while BNB is down to $600 after a 5% decrease.

SOL, ADA, HYPE, DOGE, LINK, LTC, and many other larger-cap alts are also in the red, while XMR has defied the trend today with a 3% increase to over $340.

Pi Network’s native token has charted another all-time low, while MYX is down by over 12%. BGB is next in terms of daily losses with a 9% drop. In contrast, ZRO has entered the top 100 alts after skyrocketing by 20%.

The total crypto market cap has shed over $50 billion daily and is down to $2.350 trillion on CG.