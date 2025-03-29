Buffett made a name for himself as a modern-day prophet because of the scale of his historically outstanding success with free capital markets.

Far away from New York City boiler rooms paralyzed by Wall Street’s echo chambers and groupthink, the Oracle of Omaha ignored newspapers and television news stories.

Instead, the world’s most successful investor ignored the noise and spent hours a day reading company financial statements to find signals.

Buying and holding corporate stocks that others had overlooked, he proved to have a rare ability for picking huge winners that the rest of the market passed over.

Warren Buffett Is Not Afraid of Missing Out on Bitcoin Gains

As Buffett’s holdings grew by $18 billion so far this year, he cruised up the Bloomberg Billionaires Index past Bill Gates. Back in the 1990s, the Microsoft founder unseated Buffett as the richest man in the world.

Now Warren Buffett himself is not a fan of Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies. But that’s more about his individual competence than his investing philosophy.

He has famously avoided investing in tech companies throughout a career spanning the information technology revolution. He didn’t invest in Apple until 2016, but today it’s his biggest holding.

Buffett says he avoided tech investments because he “doesn’t understand” computer companies and succeeds at investing by sticking to what he knows.

But Saylor and Keiser Live in Constant FOMO on Bitcoin

Michael Saylor is the new Warren Buffett.

Michael Saylor is the new Warren Buffett.

Meanwhile, in just 15 years, Bitcoin’s total market capitalization has grown to surpass Berkshire Hathaway’s in size. Max Keiser, the Oracle of El Salvador, predicted something like this would happen.

Another Bitcoin bull, Michael Saylor, has made so much (paper) profit from his BTC investments (north of $10 billion this Mar.), that followers are hailing him as the next Warren Buffett.

The following six classic Warren Buffett quotes are considered great advice for any investor, but they are imminently and urgently applicable to Bitcoin’s price.

1. Contrarian Investing and Bitcoin’s Price

“I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful.”

“The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down.”

The Bull Score Model, a weighted, multi-signal metric of the market’s “bullishness” or “bearishness” for Bitcoin’s price, dipped to 20 in March. That was its lowest level since Jan. 2023.

Many read that as a leading indicator and sell in a mental state of fear, uncertainty, and doubt. But Buffett’s classic wisdom suggests this might be a good time to buy.

After all, Jan. 2023’s low Bull Score Model print was a lagging indicator that showed up right after what turned out to be a two-year bottom in Bitcoin’s price and right before a two-year rally, and BTC’s strongest showing yet. Maybe that’s why Bitcoin ETF inflows flipped positive for the past several days.

Bitcoin’s most vocal proponents, like Michael Saylor, Robert Kiyosaki, and Kevin O’Leary, contend that it was and remains the ultimate contrarian investment.

2. Discovering Altcoin Gems

“You don’t find out who’s been swimming naked until the tide goes out.”

Another famous Warren Buffett quote is about how market corrections can be revealing moments for investors. Everyone looks okay in bullish markets, but winners and losers can stick out when they falter.

Crypto as well as stock markets tumbled starting on Feb. 19 this year and then began to recover mid-March. During that time, Bitcoin’s price took a spill and then flatlined.

Altcoins that plunged during this period were overbought by investors. Meanwhile, coins that surged against heavy market headwinds exhibited fundamental value immune to the broader sentiment.

One notable example is the Telegram app cryptocurrency Toncoin.

Among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market cap, TON grew the most over that 7-day period— by a massive 37%. The runner up was way behind with 10% in gains for the week.

ZetaChain, Cronos, and Bonk were three other notable altcoins that rallied through the market slump.

3. Sure Bets on Bitcoinization

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.”

“The biggest thing in making money is time. You don’t have to be particularly smart; you just have to be patient.”

These Buffett quotes illustrate his fundamentalist (or “based” as the GenZ crowd would say) approach to investing.

While it may seem out of sorts in crypto markets, where waves among altcoins come and go, it may be spot on for the cryptocurrency that everyone calls “digital gold.”

That would be Bitcoin. With BTC firmly under the commodities column in the US government, the White House and congressional Republicans ushering in a national stockpile, and Wall Street giants like BlackRock piling up Bitcoin, global Bitcoinization appears to be well underway.

Strategy founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor invests this way. He only buys what he’ll never sell, Saylor told Bloomberg in Feb. 2022— and for him, that’s Bitcoin.

4. Crypto Assets With Valuable Use Cases

“Price is what you pay, value is what you get.”

“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field –- not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.”

In addition to scoping out foul-weather winners among altcoins during market downturns, crypto investors maximize their ROI (return on investment) by researching and selecting currencies that deliver tangible value.

This is a cornerstone of Buffett’s famous fundamental or value investing philosophy. The Oracle of Omaha liked to pick stocks by gauging their market value against the actual performance of the underlying business.

If he were looking at altcoins today, he might for example, take a closer look at Helium Network after its HNT tokens took a 20% loss in quarter over quarter exchange prices despite a 20% increase in QoQ hotspots, the devices that power its Internet sharing service. That could signal a bargain buy.

Other notable altcoins with clear and present use cases are Chainlink, Render, and Filecoin.