Crypto exchange prices for BTC surmounted months of resistance at $30,000 in Oct. 2023 to support above $60,000 in 2024. Then it hitched its wagon to Trump’s coattails and skyrocketed in Oct. 2024.

After that, the world’s premier cryptocurrency hit a historical record high price of $109,000 on Jan. 20, 2025, according to data from CoinGecko.

But soon after, the market euphoria began to recede, and BTC began to steeply correct and even plunged beneath $77,000.

Polymarkets Bet Bitcoin Price High Of $110K In 2025

Bettors in a $5.4 million Polymarket betting pool recently placed the odds that BTC marks $110,000 in 2025 at 61%. That would be a big gain over the Mar. Bitcoin price, but not much more than the Jan. record high.

Meanwhile, the decentralized betting pool also bets overall that there’s a 68% chance BTC will crash to $70,000 in 2025. Either or both of these price levels are possible in 2025.

But regardless of the path markets take on the BTC price chart to get there, these seven big financial technology companies from traditional finance and the blockchain industry anticipate the leading cryptocurrency’s market capitalization to continue to drink Wall Street’s milkshake every time the Fed expands the dollar supply. As a result, they forecast a melt up for Bitcoin through 2030.

1. Standard Chartered

Speaking on CNBC in March, Geoffrey Kendrick, a crypto analyst for the trillion-dollar London bank Standard Chartered, said he expects Bitcoin’s price to top $200,000 in 2025 and $500,000 by 2029.

$1 TRILLION STANDARD CHARTERED SAYS #BITCOIN IS GOING TO $500,000 IN THE NEXT 4 YEARS BULLISH pic.twitter.com/UnqOJBOZXL — Bitcoin Josh ⚡️ (@Josh_ideal1) March 7, 2025

“So within the crypto ecosystem, what we need are traditional financial players like Standard Chartered, like BlackRock and others that have the ETFs now to really step on in size,” Kendrick said.

“It’s institutions like ours that now offer custody businesses that are much more secure,” the London crypto markets analyst added. “So as the industry becomes more institutionalized, it should be safer… That could see a lot more traditional players entering the market.”

2. Bank of America

Bank of America expects Bitcoin to revolutionize finance in the 2020s. In fact, its CEO Brian Moynihan said in January that the $1.62 trillion Charlotte, North Carolina bank will adopt Bitcoin if regulators give the go-ahead.

Bank of America CEO says the banking industry will adopt bitcoin and crypto if regulation allows them pic.twitter.com/wkWFErbOQ9 — Documenting ₿itcoin (@DocumentingBTC) January 21, 2025

“If the rules come in and make it a real thing that you can actually do business with, you will find the banking system will come in hard on the transactional side of it,” Moynihan said.

Revealingly about the long-term tailwinds for its market price, the Bank of America CEO said the traditional finance bank will adopt Bitcoin, “Because we have to.”

In a March note to investors, BoA said it expects the Federal Reserve to take a dovish turn and cut interest rates. Lower rates historically strongly correlate with tidal rises in Bitcoin’s price.

“Our rates strategists expect the statement to indicate that the Fed is pausing QT until the debt ceiling is resolved, as suggested in the January meeting minutes,” the note read. “They do not expect to restart after the debt ceiling is addressed, but the announcement won’t be made until later this year.”

3. Morgan Stanley

The $1.66 trillion New York City banking juggernaut has consistently been early among its peers to offer crypto products. The corporate bank offered wealth clients crypto custody services in 2021.

Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick told CNBC in January that the bank wants to make a big move into offering customers payment rails through cryptocurrency, but it’s waiting on the okay from regulators.

Meanwhile, in March, the SEC held its first crypto task for a roundtable to find regulatory clarity.

“Spring signifies new beginnings, and we have a new beginning here, a restart of the commission’s approach to crypto regulation,” said Republican SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce.

4. Block

Twitter founder and Block CEO Jack Dorsey is very bullish for Bitcoin’s price prospects over the long term. He predicts a $20 trillion market cap and a $1 million price for Bitcoin by 2030.

“At least a $1 million. I do think it hits that number and goes beyond. The most amazing thing about bitcoin, apart from the founding story, is anyone who works on it… is making the entire ecosystem better, which makes the price go up.”

That would be a nearly 12x increase in a principal sum invested at Bitcoin’s Mar. 21 price around the $84,000 level. That would turn $10,000 into $120,000 in five years.

The average annualized ROI (return on investment) for the investor would be 220%.

5. Coinbase

Coinbase is a New York City-based cryptocurrency exchange, the largest in North America, and publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the stock ticker COIN.

It offers 240 digital assets for altcoin investors to trade, but the most popular cryptocurrency on its 24/7 automated retail Internet exchange is Bitcoin.

Like Dorsey, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said at Davos in January that he expects Bitcoin to flip gold’s $18 trillion global market cap and go to a million dollars per BTC, then beyond to “multiple millions.”

“The US has reserves in many assets—gold, oil, and various rare minerals,” Armstrong says. “I believe the world is moving toward a Bitcoin standard for money.”

6. BlackRock

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, with over $11 trillion in assets under management.

Under the leadership of its CEO Larry Fink, the behemoth New York City investment manager has made one of the biggest plays for Bitcoin so far.

It’s right up there with MicroStrategy (half a million BTC) and the wildest ambitions of Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) for the US government (a million BTC).

After becoming one of a dozen BTC ETF issuers last year, BlackRock owns over half a million BTC for its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), according to Bitcoin treasuries data maintained by Bitbo.

Fink predicted in January that Bitcoin’s price could soon go up to $700,000 if markets must hedge against more currency debasement and economic uncertainty.

7. Ark Invest

Ark Invest, the tech-focused St. Petersburg, Florida-based hedge fund led by Cathie Wood, anticipates Bitcoin prices to reach $1.5 million by 2030. It’s a forecast Wood has stood by for months now.

She said in February that she thinks the consolidation phase Bitcoin markets are in at the moment is “extremely healthy” for the asset. After the sellers shake out of the market, its next leg up will be “unleashed.”

Speaking to attendees of the Cboe Global Markets 2025 Bitcoin Outlook webinar, Wood said, “We would not want the market to continue straight up to the right without looking back. We want a wall of worry.”