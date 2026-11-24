Three of the five have direct AI connections, while the others are trading platforms expanding the range of assets available on-chain.

Five cryptocurrencies outperformed Bitcoin during a 2-week market sell-off that saw the largest digital asset fall more than 20% at its lowest point.

The assets, Venice (VVV), Hyperliquid (HYPE), Near Protocol (NEAR), Derive (DRV), and PEARL, emerged as the relative winners in a market that had been put under pressure by an AI-related stock rout.

AI Tokens and Trading Platforms Defy Market Decline

In an analysis published earlier today, the Bankless team said it took ten tokens, “each a recent flavor of the month,” and then compared their performance against BTC. Half of them beat the OG crypto.

Leading the list was VVV, with most of its gains coming in the last seven days, when it pumped nearly 30% while Bitcoin dipped by about 6%. Some of the reasons for the jump include the release of the trailer for NUREMBERG, a movie made using Venice, which went on to be viewed more than 35 million times on X, as well as payments on two of the platform’s most expensive plans breaking daily records early last week.

Furthermore, as CryptoPotato reported, Arthur Hayes recently picked VVV as one of the four tokens that could explode before the AI bubble ends. He set it at a $40 target, and soon after, on-chain data showed he had received 15,000 VVV from Flowdesk.

Another performer was Pearl, a Bitcoin fork that allows AI work to double as mining, which had gone up 19.4%, buoyed by its latest upgrade, FP8, getting on the testnet, as well as its builder, Pearl Research, launching an endpoint on OpenRouter for Deepseek, something many industry watchers are considering to be proof of its thesis. Yesterday, the coin recorded a new all-time high near $2.50; however, at the time of writing, CoinGecko data showed it had slumped 7% in 24 hours, although it’s still nearly 29% higher across 7 days.

Derive came third, also gaining just over 19% after benefiting from higher trading activity. As Bankless pointed out, its fees reached $727,000 in the last 30 days, with the protocol plowing back half of its revenue into weekly buybacks of the DRV token.

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HYPE and NEAR Still in Negative Territory

Although Hyperliquid set a new 90-day closing low last Friday, it still managed to beat BTC by 2.8 points. Like DRV above, the platform also benefited hugely from trading, with fees going up 22% compared to a fortnight ago.

At press time, HYPE was changing hands near $63 per CG, a very slight nudge on its price from yesterday, although it’s still in the red over longer periods, including an 8% dip in the past seven days and a 16% dip across one month. In comparison, Bitcoin is struggling to stay above $60,000, having shed about 3% in 24 hours and is almost 31% lower than where it was 30 days ago.

Meanwhile, NEAR edged out the flagship cryptocurrency by 1.4 points. However, relative to its price, it brought in the thinnest revenue among the five.

In all this, Bankless identified two common themes among the better performers: artificial intelligence and expanding financial markets.