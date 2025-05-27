The crypto market is bracing for what some are calling a “generational altcoin opportunity,” with key on-chain signals and shifting capital flow hinting at an altseason around the corner.

At the forefront of this call is pseudonymous analyst Rekt Fencer, who recently outlined several tokens he claims are primed for explosive gains of between 50x and 100x, provided market momentum holds.

Altseason Indicators Align

Rekt Fencer’s thesis, shared in a May 27 thread on X, rests on a confluence of macro and technical indicators. Chief among them is the uptick in stablecoin supply, a leading metric often interpreted as latent purchasing power.

“More capital flowing in means risk-on is coming,” stated the analyst. “Time for alts is closer than u think.”

He also shared a series of charts in his thread showing that the total stablecoin supply has grown from around $50 billion in early 2021 to nearly $250 billion by mid-2025. This influx, he argued, reflects rising capital readiness to enter riskier altcoin positions.

His view is supported by a simultaneous dip in Bitcoin’s dominance, which has slipped from 65.4% to 61.2% in recent weeks. Ethereum’s ETH/BTC ratio has also rebounded from a five-year low of 0.018 to 0.025, breaking a three-year downtrend and creating what has historically been a setup for alt rallies.

“BTC Dominance at supply, ETH/BTC at demand. This exact pattern triggered the last alt run,” wrote Rekt Fencer.

The shifting flows suggest investors are beginning to rotate into altcoins, and in this context, the market observer spotlighted five tokens he believes could lead the charge.

The 5 Altcoins in Focus

Rekt Fencer’s first pick was Grass (GRASS). Trading at $2.40 at the time of writing, it is down 2.5% in the last 24 hours. However, the altcoin still gained nearly 12% in the past week and almost 50% in 30 days, as investors bet on decentralized infrastructure.

His second choice was Pendle (PENDLE), ranked #131 in terms of market cap. The altcoin offers exposure to tokenized yield futures and is currently trading at around $4.39. Its value has jumped more than 17% in the previous seven days, adding a slight 0.4% in 24 hours.

However, zooming out, the last 12 months haven’t been particularly kind, with data showing that it shed nearly 36% of its price in that time. Still, PENDLE has performed markedly better in the last 30 days, gaining just under 30% riding the broader wave of decentralized finance (DeFi) revival.

Another DeFi darling on Rekt’s list is Ondo (ONDO). Priced at $0.9315 and with a $2.9 billion valuation, it has seen steady growth amid rising demand for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. However, its latest price action is nothing to write home about. The asset is down roughly 2% in the last 24 hours and in the last seven days, while across 12 months, it has registered a 24.5% drop.

Ethena (ENA), currently at $0.37 and a $2.1 billion market cap, offers a yield-bearing synthetic dollar via delta-neutral stETH positions. It is the fourth token the analyst sees spearheading the next altcoin season. While its price has been flat in the past seven days, there is a belief that the protocol’s utility could drive a revaluation if market sentiment flips risk-on.

Finally, Sei (SEI), the native token of the Sei Network, wraps up Rekt Fencer’s list. Down more than 59% year-on-year, the coin has still managed a 10.7% uptick in the past month, with the expert suggesting its high-speed architecture and DEX focus could position it as a rebound candidate.