ZEC and NEAR have returned to Hayes' watchlist after earlier trades, while HYPE, another token in his previous portfolio was left out.

Arthur Hayes has pointed to four cryptocurrencies that he believes will rally before the AI bubble comes to an end.

The tokens are Ethereum (ETH), Zcash (ZEC), NEAR, and Venice (VVV).

Four Tokens, Four Price Targets

In a post on X, Hayes called the assets the “Four Horsemen” and said that their pumping will usher in “the end of the AI bubble.”

His target for ETH is $2,800, while that for ZEC is $1,800. As for NEAR, the Flop Labs founder says it should hit $6.00 while he expects Venice to get to $40.

“The size is small to medium as conviction is meh, but if the music playing you gotta dance,” he finished.

All the four tokens are currently well off the prices Hayes has marked for them. For example, at the time of writing, ETH was changing hands near $1,800, which represented a nearly 14% drop in the last seven days. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is also more than 24% lower than where it was one month ago and has lost almost 42% of its value across one year.

Zcash and NEAR are going through pretty much the same. The former was up 3.0% in 24 hours, with the latter gaining just over 2% in the same period. However, the rest of their charts were all in the red, with ZEC plunging 20% in the last seven days and about 19% in two weeks.

The loss for the month is also 19%, although the privacy coin is 33% higher than where it was around the same time last year. Meanwhile, NEAR flopped 11% for the week and almost 35% in 30 days but is also up about 39% year-on-year.

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As for the Venice token, data from CoinGecko shows that by press time, it had jumped nearly 7% in 24 hours, with smaller losses of no more than 1% across both the one and two-week charts. It also has the largest uptick across 12 months among the four by quite the distance, having gained well over 1,700% in that time, although it is still 37% below its all-time high recorded just two months ago.

Earlier Hayes’ Picks and Recent Selling

This isn’t the first Hayes has hyped ZEC and NEAR. As crypto research account Chain INK pointed out, the former CEO of the now-closed BitMEX exchange had put his weight behind the two alongside Hyperliquid’s HYPE but later sold them. According to the account, after he disposed of them, ZEC went on to pump 333%, while NEAR added 112% to its value.

He has also bought and sold Ethereum several times, including in late October, when he made $15.2 million off 6,400 ETH after saying it would hit $10,000 by year-end. He also earned another $7 million from assorted tokens, including ENA, UNI, ETHFI, AERO, and PENDLE.